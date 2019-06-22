Mel Brnovich never had any intention of joining the Lemon Bay baseball coaching staff five years ago, when he filled in as an assistant at a moment’s notice.
Brnovich — a baseball lifer — quickly felt right at home coaching the Manta Rays (8-17, 5-1) in the city he raised his two children in. Even still, he thought about retiring after this past season.
But when athletic director Ryan LaVallee recently called to ask him if he would replace former head coach Dan Flaherty, who stepped down after this past season, Brnovich found it too hard to say no.
“I kind of got pushed a little by some parents,” Brnovich said. “The AD called me and talked to me a little bit, and I didn’t want to leave the program empty-handed because the last four years have been really good.
“The last thing I want to see is kids transfer from Lemon Bay to other schools. And that hasn’t happened. We’re keeping our kids at home these days, and I want to keep that going.”
Brnovich has been around Lemon Bay for over a decade now, watching his son Ryan play for the baseball team and his daughter Amber cheer for the Mantas.
It was when Ryan —who played baseball at St. Leo University — returned to take a part-time teaching position and assistant coaching gig at Lemon Bay that Brnovich got back into coaching. Ryan was soon offered a job that, like his father, he couldn’t say no to.
“Before the season started, Ryan was the assistant coach and he didn’t want to leave Casey Hanrahan empty-handed,” Brnovich said. “So they came to me to bail him out. It was kind of a last-minute notice, but it was also a job he really couldn’t pass up.
“It happened by accident, and it’s turned into a lot longer than expected.”
So Brnovich, who coached Ryan through Little League and AAU baseball, returned to coaching.
It wasn’t long before Brnovich realized he made the right choice.
Now coming off his fourth season at Lemon Bay, Brnovich has been with the Mantas through the last two head coaches — Hanrahan and Flaherty — and has seen what it takes to reach the state tournament. Last season, Lemon Bay faced a tough schedule on the way to a regional quarterfinal finish in extra innings against Lakewood (St. Petersburg).
With Flaherty resigning to spend more time with his young children, the Mantas were in need of a new coach — particularly one who has been a part of the Lemon Bay family.
“Coach Brnovich has been a vital part of the last four years, winning three district titles and a district runner-up this past year,” Lemon Bay athletic director Ryan LaVallee said. “He’s been a huge part of it, and we were excited he was interested in the job.
“Lemon Bay is a tight community. We like our people, and we wanted someone we were comfortable with. We like coach Brnovich. He does a great job with the kids, and they really seem to love him.”
A man who grew up loving the game and went on to play at Ferris State College, Brnovich’s father was a catcher and his uncle was a pitcher for Army. His nephew, Kyle Brnovich, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round of this year’s MLB Draft.
Brnovich has been surrounded by the game for his whole life, and he hasn’t seemed to be able to give up his passion for it over his 56 years.
His duties with Lemon Bay over the past few years have been primarily related to hitting — helping players work on their swings in the batting cages and throwing batting practice.
“I think it’s just in my DNA,” Brnovich said. “I think I’m just wired to be around kids with gloves on their hands. I like being around them and creating good relationships with them. It’s something about the game of baseball. I think this is where I’m supposed to be.”
