Meghan Brown burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, reaching states in the 50-yard free and 100-yard backstroke.
This year, she's been thrust into a leadership role with a relatively young roster at Lemon Bay.
"She's not really a vocal leader, she leads by action," Lemon Bay coach Dawn Hall said. "She gets in the pool, never complains, always smiling and just does exactly what she's supposed to do. She encourages her teammates and puts in the hard work."
The Lady Mantas began the offseason short on numbers with around 10 girls coming out.
Though Hall was worried initially, the numbers have grown since.
"The majority of our lanes are brand new swimmers," Hall said. "A lot of young kids that either swam back when they were super young or wanted to come out and try something. It's going to be a pretty young team."
But Hall has proven she can have success with young swimmers. Arguably the top duo from last year, Brown and Lily Collins, were freshman and both reached states. Though Collins moved back to Alaska, Brown will be called upon to help lead the newcomers.
"I'm hoping to make it back to states again and get some good swims in and improve on what I did last year," Brown said. "Last year I was new to the team, but this year I'm trying to be a little bit more of a leader. I just try to always work hard and show people that putting in the effort can make you better."
Coach: Dawn Hall
Key losses: Lily Collins
Swimmers to watch: Meghan Brown, Ashley Wick
Port Charlotte
Coach: J.R. Whaley
Key losses: Tiffany Francis, Arianna Janson-Dugan
Swimmers to watch: Evelyn Negrette, Daisy Marquardt
Outlook: The Lady Pirates look to replace a decent group of graduating seniors, but return plenty of experienced youth in the process.
Among those young swimmers are Evelyn Negrette and Daisy Marquardt, two Sun All-Area selections and state qualifiers. Negrette qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and Marquardt made it in both the 50-yard free and 100-yard breaststroke. Both girls were also members of state relay teams.
The roster has fluctuated and the depth has come and gone, but Whaley feels confident about where the Lady Pirates stand early in the season.
"We are replacing a good group of girls, but a lot of the girls that made it to states are all returning," Whaley said. "A lot of that state team was freshman or sophomores last year. A lot of returning experience and have had a lot of rookies come out."
Charlotte
Coach: Jeff Cain
Key losses: N/A
Swimmers to watch: Rylee Scribner, Karys Nelson, Lindsey Akins
Outlook: Charlotte's roster has decent depth with Rylee Scribner and Karys Nelson leading the Lady Tarpons. Nelson was an anchor for the team last season, especially in the shorter races. At Regionals she finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle. She finished fourth in Districts and third at the Tri-County meet.
Diver Lindsey Akins returns and Grace Eaton, a swimmer who was part of the Tarpons' team two years ago has also returned. Eaton reached states as a freshman.
“In another two years, we’re going to be deep and good,” said Cain. “We have some new kids on the team, we just need to get the experience. They’re not veterans at it, they’re young, they don’t know what to expect. We’ll build what we have and see what happens at the end. Last year, it paid off fairly well.”
North Port
Coach: Paul Maglicane and Leanne Vacca
Key losses: N/A
Swimmers to watch: Taylor Hall, Jessica Munez
Outlook: As a new coach, Paul Maglicane is still scouting his team and doesn't have a firm grasp on what he has on the team just yet.
What he does know is that Taylor Hall will be a big factor for the Lady Bobcats this year. She already has the school record in the 50-yard free, but is looking to build upon a strong 2018 season.
"I love for Taylor to go sub-25 this year, that would be incredible," Maglicane said. "She's been training super hard and has also has been playing club soccer, so she's in peak shape. I'd like to get the whole team into districts."
Venice
Coach: Jana Minorini
Key losses: Kristen Nutter
Swimmers to watch: Sarah Koenig, Sarah Sensenbrenner, Ashley Kephart
Outlook: The Lady Indians finished fourth as a team at states in 2018 and have every expectation of getting back this year.
But they will be competing without two-time state champion Kristen Nutter, who graduated last year. That will mean young swimmers like Sarah Koenig, who finished sixth at states in the 200-yard individual medley, will step in to help fill the gaps.
Senior Ashley Kephart and freshman Sarah Sensenbrenner will also play big roles.
