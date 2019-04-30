PORT CHARLOTTE — DeSoto County sophomore Logan Adams tossed a complete game one-hitter as the Bulldogs edged Port Charlotte, 1-0, in a non-district baseball game Monday night.
Adams gave up just an infield single in the first inning to Hunter Wilder, walked two, struck out six, and retired the last 15 Pirate batters in a row.
“He threw a great game,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said. “He came out and kept us off balance. He worked in, worked out, fastball, curveball, changeup…I tip my hat to him.
They got the big hit when they needed it. We had opportunities, we couldn’t get that hit and they did.”
Pirate starter Tyler Zylstra matched zeros with Adams for the first five innings before being lifted in favor of Will Hepner with two outs in the top of fifth. Hepner promptly picked off Mason Ayers from first base to end the inning, but got in trouble in the sixth. After retiring the first two batters, Hepner walked Braden Steele and Danny Shea. Caleb Fillingim then hit a line drive down the first base line that glanced off the glove of Port Charlotte first baseman Jordan Delcolle to drive in the game’s lone run.
“Zylstra was up to 92 pitches, there was no need to keep him in there any longer,” Taylor said. “So we brought Will in and we pull off a little pickoff play that I thought would get us a little fired up and get some momentum. It didn’t do anything for us and he (Adams) threw a great game over there. Anything we tried to do he countered. He had total control.”
The Pirates best chance to score came in the bottom of the third when Adams walked the first two batters. Scotty McLean laid down an attempted sacrifice bunt, but Adams fielded the ball and fired to third to get the lead runner. Adams retired the next two Port Charlotte batters to end the threat, and those were the last baserunners the Pirates would have for the rest of the night.
Port Charlotte fell to 14-8 on the season and will host Naples for Senior Night on Tuesday. De Soto improved to 10-12 and will host Community Christian on Friday.
DESOTO COUNTY 1, PORT CHARLOTTE 0
DeSoto 000. 001. 0. — 1 3. 0
Port Charlotte 000. 000. 0. — 0. 1. 1
WP — Logan Adams. LP — Will Hepner. Leading hitters: Caleb Fillingim (D) 1-3, RBI; Braden Steele (D) 1-2, run; Hunter Wilder (PC) 1-3.
