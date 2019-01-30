CAPE CORAL – The Lemon Bay High School girls soccer team came into its District 3A-13 semi-final matchup with Cape Coral peaking at the right time, unbeaten in its last seven matches.
However, the Seahawks found a way to bring the Manta Rays down, negating their speed while never giving them a chance to get comfortable.
That, and Camila Trujillo’s goal in the 60th minute, was enough to give Cape Coral a 1-0 victory over Lemon Bay at Mariner High School, ending one of the best season’s the Manta Rays have had in years without a trip to regionals.
“We came in knowing it would be a fight. I told the girls to be patient and have faith and wait for it,” Cape Coral coach Jamie Reimer said. “When it came, Camila took it and we cracked them open right there.”
Cape Coral, advancing to its first regional in eight years, will play the winner of Mariner vs. North Fort Myers on Thursday.
Cape Coral (10-10-2) got its goal when Lemon Bay was unable to clear the ball out of its end. Hannah DePaola stole the ball, passed to Kailee Kefer, who found Trujillo in front, who floated it over Lemon Bay goalkeeper Taylor Mason and in the left corner for the game’s only goal.
The Manta Rays (14-6-2) tried to tie it, but a missed header by Lauren Ragazzone missed the mark off a corner kick in the closing minutes.
“We couldn’t find our zone tonight. We weren’t able to possess the way we usually do. We played hard and with heart, but sometimes that’s the way it goes,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said.
Even before that goal, Cape Coral was able to control the flow, keep Lemon Bay from running and keep the ball in Lemon Bay’s end. When the Mantas attacked, Cape did a great job closing in, not letting them get many good shots on Cape goalkeeper Blaire Dupuy.
“We had a hard time finding feet. They came with a plan to kick it out of the back and send it out whenever they got the ball and it was effective for them,” Cooke said. “It’s frustrating because we know we’re a better team than what we showed.”
Despite the early ending, Lemon Bay’s season should be considered a success, with key players like Ragazzone and Zoe Melo returning next season.
“It’s the best season we’ve had in 10 years. We had a lot of great things going on and this team is only going to get better, so I look forward to next season already,” Cooke said. “A lot of our girls play year round now, so you’ll see great things.”
