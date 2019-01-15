CAPE CORAL — It took Charlotte all of a quarter to put its game against Cape Coral out of reach, adding a running clock in the third quarter.
Riding the dominant play of sophomore Tre Carroll, who scored 24 points with 20 rebounds, the Tarpons won easily, 82-32, as they now turn their heads to undefeated Port Charlotte on Thursday.
“I think we really moved the ball and got everybody good shots,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We did what we had to do. Came in, got a district win and played a pretty solid game.”
Carroll forced his presence from the start. He scored nine of he Tarpons’ first 15 points and seemed to pluck every other rebound out of the air.
The tandem of Carroll and senior Ahmad Johnson spurred Charlotte on a 22-5 run to open the game. Johnson finished second in scoring with 22 points.
Carroll has been a budding star for most of the season, but is starting to outgrow that standard. He scored a season-high 27 points last week against Bishop Verot and averages 14 points per game.
“I was feeling good,” Carroll said. “It’s just about playing team basketball because that’s the way we’re gonna win. I don’t wanna take bad shots so I just find a lane and try to get to the basket because that’s my No. 1 scoring option. If I can’t get to the basket or don’t have an open jump shot, I find my open teammates or crash the boards and get my points that way.”
What’s the secret? Well there is none. He simply tries to outwork his teammates and put in the hours to get better. Last season he was the fourth or fifth option, this year, he’s thrust himself toward the top and is enjoying the benefits.
“It just takes hard work,” Carroll said. “Nothing comes easy. I’ve got a target on my back and everyone wants to be better than me, so to make sure they don’t become better I have to just keep working.”
The Tarpons held a 35-point lead at halftime and kept the pace up throughout the second half. They scored 22 points with a running clock in the third quarter and stretched the lead to 48 by quarters end.
The defensive effort of junior Faustin Phanor helped hold the Cape Coral offense at bay. He had seven blocks. Senior guard Kenny Scribner finished with 15 points with three 3-pointers.
“I thought our third quarter was the best quarter we’ve played all year,” Massolio said. “We really moved the ball. I thought we did a great job of getting really good shots, moving the ball and making sure the guys got open.”
With much of the starters pulled and resting, Carroll remained on the floor and continued to pressure the Seahawks. In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-7 forward poked the ball free at midcourt and took off down the floor for an emphatic dunk that forced even the Seahawks faithful to raise an eyebrow.
“(Carroll) has a really good motor,” Massolio said. “It’s pretty impressive how his motor is at both ends of the floor. He’s very active. 20 rebounds is quite a bit for a kid like that in a running clock. Just think about that.”
CHARLOTTE 82, CAPE CORAL 32
CH — 27 26 22 7 — 82
CC — 8 10 9 5 — 32
Charlotte: Carroll (24), Johnson (22), Scribner (15), Reaves (9)
Cape Coral: Tarver (13), O’Connor (5)
