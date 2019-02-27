NORTH PORT – If the North Port High School baseball team can get Alex Partridge on the mound nine or 10 times this season, there is a good chance the team can get deep into May.
Partridge, in front of hundreds of his fellow students, pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out eight, while eighth-place batter Kyle Yeager had two hits and scored twice to lead the Bobcats to a 3-0 victory at the Preserve in the season-opening ballgame for both teams.
“Alex got ahead of hitters which made it difficult for them. We struggled a couple times through the lineup, but we made adjustments and got some key at-bats,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “The bottom of the lineup hit well with Kyle. We did well.”
Lemon Bay’s Matt Lintz hurled five strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits without allowing a walk, but had his problems in the third. Yeager singled and was bunted over. Branson Corso grounded to second, but Lintz couldn’t get to first base in time to put runners on the corners.
Yeager would score on a throwing error by the catcher on a pick-off attempt, while Corso would score on a Jason Zmejkoski single to make it 2-0.
In the fifth, Yeager started the rally with a one-out double and advanced to third on a Lazaro Salazar single. He would later score on a Lintz wild pitch to conclude the scoring.
That would be plenty for Partridge whose only trouble inning was the sixth when he put runners on second and third with two out. However, he induced Tyler Kreissler to pop to second to send the threat.
Partridge walked a batter and hit another, but beside the two hits, he was nearly perfect as he blocked out the fans (who got to go to the game if the had a 3.0 GPA) and focused on his game.
“I felt good. We had a lot of energy the first game of the season and I trusted my defense,” Partridge said. “When I’m pitching or playing in general, I only think about the game.”
Lemon Bay coach Dan Flaherty said his team played well, but made some costly mistakes at the wrong time.
“Alex threw strikes and did a nice job. Matt gave us a good performance in his first outing, we were just a little behind on the bats, which is expected early in the year. We’ll get it figured out and go from there.”
NORTH PORT 3, LEMON BAY 0
Lemon Bay 000 000 0 – 0 2 1
North Port 002 010 x – 3 7 1
Batteries: Matt Lintz, Sebastian Daubner (6) and Eric LePage; Alex Partridge and Ethan Krizen. WP: Partridge (1-0), LP: Lintz (0-1). Top Hitters: Kyle Yeager (NP) 2-2, 2 runs. Lazaro Salazar (NP) 1-2, Sac. Rec. LB 0-1, NP 1-0.
