The Tarpons wrestling team used Tuesday night's dual meet against Fort Myers as a prep for tonight's Regional Duals at Charlotte High School. The quarterfinals begin at 6 p.m. Venice, Dunedin and East Lake will also be participating.
The Tarpons and Indians are the two topped ranked teams in the district.
"They (Fort Myers) have a few good guys in their lineup, they're pretty tough," said Evan Robinson, Charlotte wrestling coach. "I thought we wrestled quite well. We had a few pieces missing, and for the most part, everyone did their job and wrestled well. Our heavyweight, Taylor Johnson, keeps on getting better."
Tuesday night provided the Tarpons with a barometer as to how they might fare against the top teams in the region, with their primary objective to qualify for States. The next two weeks will be critical going forward with regional and state duals factoring into the equation.
It's possible the four top teams in 2A may clash in the regional finals, Lake Gibson, who's ranked no. 1; Charlotte, No. 2; Riverdale, No. 3 and Tampa Jesuit, No. 4.
"We want to make sure that we're firing on all cylinders," said Robinson.
The Tarpons, who have two returning state champions, have been a consistent presence at every meet they've competed at. And although they have a young roster, they have the experience of having competed at the state level.
"They know that they have to step up, when I tell them to step up," said Robinson.
