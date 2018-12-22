FORT MYERS — After playing what he described as his worst game since the sixth grade, Tre Carroll got an earful about it. Not from Charlotte High School head basketball coach Tom Massolio, but from his mom.
Those words had to have some affect on the sophomore as he scored 16 points, including the game-winning lay-up with 38 seconds left to give Charlotte a 71-67 victory over Osceola in the challenge round game of the City of Palms Classic on Friday at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
Trailing 67-66, Ahmad Johnson found Carroll open in the paint, bounced a perfect pass to him, which he laid in to put Charlotte (9-3) up for good as the defense held and made its free throws in the closing seconds.
“Coach drew up a good play and it was up to us to execute. Ahmad was able to get the defense off me and get me open,” Carroll said, who added 10 rebounds.
“I came off of the screen and they tried to double-team me, so I found my way out of it and saw him open,” Johnson said. “I made the pass and he made the shot.”
After scoring 19 points in the opening game Monday, Carroll was a non-factor in Wednesday’s loss to Immaculate Conception, scoring just four points, Carroll had one of his longest rides home with his mom, who is working the tournament as a referee.
“I wasn’t myself. I was playing timid and that’s not how I play. She said she had never seen me play like that before and didn’t want to see it again,” Carroll said. “It was one of those nights where nothing was going on. Just know you’ll never see me like that again.”
Johnson led all scorers with 26 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, 10 of them in the fourth quarter as he took over while the Kowboys were nipping at the Tarpons’ heels. Malik Reaves added 12.
Osceola (4-5) fell behind by as much as 13 in the first half and trailed 37-26 at the half, but outscored Charlotte 25-15 in the third to cut the lead to 52-51.
The Kowboys hung close and finally took the lead on a Jaduhkiss Soto three-pointer with 50 seconds left to make it 67-66, its first lead since the opening moments, setting up the dramatic finish.
Isaiah Palermo led Osceola with 17 points and eight rebounds. Soto had 14 and Joshua Blazquez recovered from a first-quarter injury to score 13.
Massolio, who has challenged his team to practice better, didn’t have that chance because weather cancelled all after school activities. Despite that, the Tarpons played its best game of the three in a tournament in which they could hold their own against some of the nation’s best.
“We played extremely well that first half and I thought we did a good job closing it out in the end,” Massolio said. “It’s a great accomplishment to come here and play and compete, and we did that all week.”
CHARLOTTE 71, OSCEOLA 67
Charlotte 19 18 15 19 – 71
Osceola 17 9 25 16 – 67
Charlotte (71): Ahmad Johnson 26, Tre Carroll 16, Malik Reaves 12, Scribner 9, Gainer 5, Carbello 3. Totals: 27(9) 8-12 71.
Osceola (67): Isaiah Palermo 17, Jaduhkiss Soto 14, Joshua Blazquez 13, Thomas 9, J. Palermo 4, Colon 4, Chapman 3, Woodard 3. Totals: 26(9) 6-12 67.
