By Jacob Hoag
Sun Sports Writer
The Charlotte High defense stood tall in the first half after welcoming the challenge of facing Fort Myers, which won 10 games in 2018.
The Tarpons scored four first half touchdowns to help Charlotte to a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Tarpons came out firing at the beginning of the third, scoring two touchdowns to take a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Key plays: The Tarpons opened with an onside kick, which was recovered by Tarpon Jamal Warren at midfield. Charlotte drove the field, scoring a 2-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw by John Busha.
On the first Fort Myers drive, Charlotte senior Jeremiah Harvey intercepted Carter Lane at midfield and broke multiple tackles to return it for the score to put Charlotte up 14-0.
Fort Myers got on the board just before the end of the first quarter with a 2-yard run by Reggie Davis to make it 14-6 after a failed conversion.
The Tarpons responded with a 6:00 drive capped by a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Busha to make it 22-6.
After the Charlotte’s Hayden Roberson recovered a botched snap on the Green Wave 2-yard line, Tai’Viahn Kelly punched in a scored to make it 28-6.
Key stats: Charlotte’s Jamal Warren grabbed his third interception of the season on the last play before halftime.
Busha has 57 rushing yards and three touchdowns in three quarters.
The Green Wave outgained Charlotte 206-165, but trailed by 21.
What it means: This was Charlotte’s first big test of the year in a rivalry that goes back over a decade. The Tarpons passed swimmingly through three quarters and will continue on their gauntlet of a schedule which includes Riverdale next week and Braden River the following week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.