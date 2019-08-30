By Jacob Hoag
Sun Sports Writer
The Charlotte High defense stood tall in the first half after welcoming the challenge of facing Fort Myers, which won 10 games in 2018.
The Tarpons scored four first half touchdowns to help Charlotte to a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Tarpons came out firing at the beginning of the third, scoring two touchdowns to cruise to a 42-14 win.
.@j2easy_ returns an interception from midfield for a @CHSTarponFB touchdown. 14-0 Tarpons after a successful 2PT. pic.twitter.com/XwZHYssHIj— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) August 31, 2019
Key plays: The Tarpons opened with an onside kick, which was recovered by Tarpon Jamal Warren at midfield. Charlotte drove the field, scoring a 2-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw by John Busha.
On the first Fort Myers drive, Charlotte senior Jeremiah Harvey intercepted Carter Lane at midfield and broke multiple tackles to return it for the score to put Charlotte up 14-0.
Fort Myers got on the board just before the end of the first quarter with a 2-yard run by Reggie Davis to make it 14-6 after a failed conversion.
The Tarpons responded with a 6:00 drive capped by a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Busha to make it 22-6.
After the Charlotte’s Hayden Roberson recovered a botched snap on the Green Wave 2-yard line, Tai’Viahn Kelly punched in a scored to make it 28-6.
Charlotte capped off the win with a 29-yard rushing touchdown by Jaden Opalach late in the fourth.
After a fumble recovered on the 2-yard line, @CHSTarponFB RB @TaiviahnKelly takes it in.28-6 Tarpons 2:07 2Q pic.twitter.com/dYOcMfs74p— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) August 31, 2019
Key stats: Charlotte’s Jamal Warren grabbed his third interception of the season on the last play before halftime. Busha finished with 56 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns. He also went 8 of 17 for 81 yards passing. The Tarpons forced five turnovers and converted on three fourth down attempts.
What it means: This was Charlotte’s first big test of the year in a rivalry that goes back over a decade. The Tarpons passed swimmingly through three quarters and will continue on their gauntlet of a schedule which includes Riverdale next week and Braden River the following week.
What they said: "We're a tough football team mentally and physically, this seals it," Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. "We make mistakes, but we line up and just keep coming after people."
"The quarterback looked left, so I read him," Jeremiah Harvey said of his pick six. "I'm a safety, that's what I'm good at. He threw it and I just picked it. And we practice returns so it was just perfect blocks. It was important for us to start fast and finish and we did both tonight."
