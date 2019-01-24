PUNTA GORDA —Meagan Kane scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Charlotte High School girls soccer team rolled past a game, but undermanned, Palmetto team 5-0 in the opening round of the District 4A-11 playoffs Wednesday.
Charlotte (8-7-1) the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will face unbeaten regional power Venice in the semifinals, and it will need every bit the effort in order to have a chance against the Indians.
Charlotte outshot Palmetto 27-6 and held a 7-3 edge on corner kicks in a game that saw strong winds blow from the south, giving those heading for the north goal an edge.
Palmetto started with that advantage, and nearly turned it into a goal early, but an offsides call ended that opportunity, which turned out to be one of Palmetto’s few chances.
Wind or not, Charlotte got on the board in the 18th minute as Meagan Kane fed Alyssa Colaluca, who drove in, poked it past Palmetto goalkeeper Neisha Pope and off the far post and in for a 1-0 lead.
Late in the first half, Rylie Perry got another pass from Kane after she had gotten an errant pass and knocked it through the five-hole to make it 2-0 at the half.
The Tarpons cruised from there. Kane got her goal three minutes into the second half, and Delaney McBee and Maddie Reich scored in the closing minutes off an exhausted Palmetto squad to conclude the scoring.
Charlotte coach Amanda Carr said she appreciated the effort made by Palmetto, who dressed only 12 players, and by her team which blended youth and experience throughout the evening.
“It’s a classy team we played tonight. It was nice we were able to bring up some kids from JV to be part of this and got them some playing time,” Carr said. “I reminded my seniors that this may be your last chance to play in this uniform at home so make the most of it.”
To be fair, Palmetto (3-10) was 30 minutes late getting to the field because of traffic and had played much of the season shorthanded after losing their first coach just before the season.
The game could have been ended by the mercy rule had it not been for the play of Pope, who made numerous incredible saves to keep the Tigers in the game.
As for Venice, Carr said it would be a challenge playing Venice, but she thinks the Tarpons will be up to the challenge.
“We respect Venice a lot and enjoy playing them because they demand the best when you play them,” Carr said. “I’ve been trying to tell the girls to like playing teams like Venice because it challenges them in all ways.”
