PUNTA GORDA – Bella Desjardins scored 14 points and the Charlotte High School girls basketball team exploded offensively in the third quarter to blow the game open and roll to a 59-42 win over Port Charlotte in a District 7A-10 matchup.
The win further solidified the Tarpons hold on first place in the district and remained unbeaten in district play, while Port Charlotte, following a 7-0 start has gone 4-6 since, alternating wins and losses through their last seven.
Charlotte (15-4, 8-0), coming off an emotional win the previous night against Cape Coral, started out a little flat against a hustling Pirates team, yet still led 21-10 at the break.
That all changed in the third quarter as Charlotte exploded offensively, outscoring the Pirates 27-15. Aryana Hicks, Desjardins and Vanessa Vincente hit early threes to give the momentum to Charlotte for good, while Azuree Pascal and Dylan Anthony came off the bench to contribute valuable minutes.
“We had more energy in the third quarter. We started out flat but the girls put together a nice run and it turned out good for us,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Our depth has been doing great, stepping in and doing a great job.”
Desjardins said Charlotte had a strong inside-outside game and took advantage of Port Charlotte’s defensive strategy.
“They started to double-team Aryana and left me open. I took advantage of that. We started to work collaboratively and it balanced out our whole game,” Desjardins said. “When you double-team, people get open.”
Port Charlotte (11-6, 7-3), to their credit, outhustled the Tarpons for much of the game, doing a good job breaking their press and earning great scoring opportunities. The Pirates, however, didn’t finish the plays, especially in the first half.
Going 3 for 17 from the line didn’t help matters either, which hurt once Port Charlotte finally put some offense together after halftime.
“We outhustled Charlotte. We just keep missing our lay-ups. That’s been our problem all season. If we hit our lay-ups it’s a different game,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said.
Sharina Hudson led the Pirates with 14 points, all of them in the second half. Sade Romain also scored all nine of her points after halftime. Vincente and Matisyn Moses scored 10 for Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE 59, PORT CHARLOTTE 42
Port Charlotte 6 4 15 17 – 42
Charlotte 14 7 27 11 – 59
Port Charlotte (42): Sharina Hudson 14, Romain 9, Taylor 9, Qualls 6, Joseph 2, Henderson 2. Totals: 17(5) 3-17 42.
Charlotte (59): Bella Desjrdins 14, Vanessa Vincente 10, Matisym Moses 10, Hicks 9, Pascal 4, Reese 3, Anthony 3, Carter 2, Simeone 2, Jackson 2. Totals: 19(6) 15-26 59.
