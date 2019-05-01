PUNTA GORDA — Venice made Charlotte sweat for the final two outs in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Tarpons closed out the game on a pop-fly to center field, sending them to the District final against Fort Myers.
“We couldv’e got a lot more hits but we hit it, hard,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “Everything was hard. I think we had maybe one flyout the whole game. We moved some speed up to the top, which worked. That was a good ballgame right there.”
The game plan entering the game was to get the ball hit hard on the ground and make the infielders make the play. The Lady Tarpons did just that.
Though it didn’t work the majority of the time, it led to three infield errors by Venice (12-13) and three runs for Charlotte (18-6) that gave them the lead.
After Venice plated a run in the first inning off an RBI single from Megan Hanley, Charlotte eventually got their chance in the third. An error allowed Malerie Busha to reach, pushing Kassidy Hopper to second. Then another error allowed Alyssa Opshal to drive in Hopper for the game-tying run.
“I want to give a lot of credit to coach Higgins’ kids for executing what you need to do on a windy night,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Hit the ball on the ground, give yourselves a chance.”
In the bottom of the fifth, it was more of the same. Another error at second off a hit by Sydney Thomas allowed Savannah Jacobs to score from third. Two at bats later, Erica Barnes singled on a line drive to second base, scoring Paige Thompson to push the lead to 3-1.
Charlotte added a much-needed insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single from Jacobs.
After an injury delay, Venice made their charge and fought until the final out.
Down three in the top of the seventh, Kay Holland cut that to one, with some help from a Lady Tarpon error. A walk and an error put runners at first and second for Holland, who drove a ball deep to center.
The ball landed short and hopped away from Busha in the outfield, allowing both baserunners to score.
But Venice wasn’t able to get the final run needed to force extras.
“What you saw at the end, that’s the true character of these kids,” Constantino said. “That’s the true character of my team. We’ve been in these situations all year long. We played a hard schedule. We weren’t gonna get down because of three runs.”
Charlotte’s Thomas pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits. The Tarpons now turn to their third meeting with Fort Myers, this time for the district crown.
Charlotte will travel on Thursday with first pitch at 7 p.m.
“Look at our lineup, we’re as good there is out there,” Higgins said. “All we have to do is execute. It’s a process and I like where we’re at right now. We’re loosey goosey, we know we’re going to the playoffs and we’ll give Fort Myers everything we got.”
Venice pitcher struck with line driveIn the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game, Venice senior Haley Adrian was struck in the forehead by a line drive.
She was not wearing a mask and dropped immediately to the ground. Play was stopped and she was transported to a nearby Punta Gorda Hospital.
“She definitely has at least a concussion, she was pretty out of it,” Constantino said. “She knew her name and stuff, but her eyes were pretty dilated. I think she’ll be alright. Tough night as a senior, pitching her (butt) off.”
Further details are not available at this time.
