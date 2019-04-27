Charlotte High dominated the 3A-3 Regional track meet on Saturday at home with athletes in seven events qualifying for the state meet as well as taking home the girls Regional title. They edged Naples by a single point.
In total across the area, athletes in 18 events will travel to the University of North Florida on Friday and Saturday to compete for a state title.
Kicking it off in the field events at the 3A-3 Regional, Charlotte’s Natalie Jen grabbed the first title of the day in the girls pole vault. Jen edged out Alexandra Chlumsky from Fort Myers with a jump of 11-feet, 3 3/4-inches.
Following her was versatile athlete Eunice Noel, who qualified in all four of her events on Saturday. Her first came with a 17-foot, 4 1/4-inch leap in the girls long jump to finish in third.
But she wasn’t done there. Running the gauntlet, Noel won Region titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as well as the 4x100 relay in the span of about 30 minutes.
Exhausted afterward, she was just happy she was able to push through and advance.
“I’m extremely tired,” Noel said. “I can’t wait to go home and drink a bunch of water and sleep. But the coaches aren’t gonna take me out of them, so I just have to suck it up. I like it because it proves to myself that I’m capable if I just push harder.”
In the relay, the Lady Tarpons turned up the pressure for a convincing win.
“I’m excited,” Kaitlyn Chavarria said. “We’re moving on to States, so we’re excited. She may have left early, but I had so much addrelaline so I just caught up and gave her the stick. We work on sticks all the time so we know each other. (Next week) we should be top four, but our goal is top three.”
Chavarria opened the race and trailed a few spots coming to the first handoff. But Kareine DeJean quickly made up the ground before handing the baton to Noel.
“In prelims I passed three people so I was thinking let’s just make it four,” DeJean said. “I was just trying to push through.”
By the time anchor Annabelle Anderson took off for the final leg, she had a slim lead that she turned into a sizable one for a first place finish nearly a half second in front of second-place Largo.
Also qualifying was the 4x800 relay team, comprised of Alexa Roughton, Hannah Pacitelli, Aleecia Collins and Mackenzie Flowers, which finished fourth with a time of 48.27 seconds. Collins also qualified with a second place finish in the 400-meter dash (59.3 seconds).
Venice sends six to states
A group of Indians made it through the final hurdle that separated them from states as six athletes qualified for next week’s meet at the 3A-3 meet.
In the field events, seniors Asa Jones and Michael Trapani both finished in fourth in the shot put. Jones threw 35 feet, 10 inches and Trapani threw 44 feet, 3/4 inches.
On the track, the Indians had two girls qualify in the 800-meters. Juliana Courville (2:20.06) and Gabby La Rock (2:20.43) both advanced with third and fourth place finishes respectively.
Joining them were both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The 4x400, made up of Courville, Hannah Robertson, Rachel Rose and La Rock, won a regional title with a time of 4:02.12.
The 4x800 was made up of Courville, La Rock, Robertson and Mason Schilling and finished in third with a time of 9:55.62.
On to the next for multiple Bobcats
In the 2A-2 Regional, four runners earned a for sure spot in the state meet with one additional potential at-large bid.
Kylah Buckle earned a second-place finish in the 400-meters with a time of 56.60 seconds, just .45 seconds behind winner Kennaria Gadson from Wharton.
Also qualifying for the girls was Daham-Shel Jean with a 5.18-meter leap in the long jump, good enough for a fourth-place finish.
For the boys, Teagen Sabo locked up a spot in the 200-meters with a third-place finish with a time of 22.15 seconds.
The only event up in the air is the boys 4x800 relay team, which finished fifth, but could receive an at-large bid. That has yet to be announced.
Two advance for Lemon Bay, one for the Pirates
Sarah Cote took home the lone regional title for Lemon Bay on Saturday with a 4-foot, 11 3/4-inch leap in the girls high jump. Joining her was Liam Johnson, who top throw of 44 feet, 6 3/4 inches in the shot put earned a third-place finish.
The lone athlete to escape the regional round of the 3A-3 meet was Juan Perez-Dunn, who finished in fourth in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:48.99.
Just missed the cut
Fourth place is the cutoff for most events and although they didn’t reach the state meet, these athletes still proved to be quality athletes in their respective events.
Ashleigh Miller, Charlotte (5th, high jump), Elijah Houser, Lemon Bay (5th, high jump), Isabella Coogan, Port Charlotte (5th, 3200 meters), Brandon Leacock, Port Charlotte (5th, discuss).
