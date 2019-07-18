By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
The Charlotte Tarpons have received a statewide designation recognizing their athletic program for its excellence.
They were recently named by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association as the 7A Overall Athletic Program of the Year.
They will receive the award later this year at a home football game. The criteria used to select the schools receiving the award were the whole school membership and the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All Sports Award, where the Tarpons boys program placed third and the Lady Tarpons sixth.
There are a number of variables an athletic director can use to gauge the progress and success of their program, district titles, state titles, a winning percentage greater than .500 and capturing title championships, said Brian Nolan, Charlotte High School athletic director.
“I’ve always judged where we’re at with the Sunshine Cup Award (FHSAA standings),” said Nolan. “This is by far the highest we’ve ever achieved in that.”
However, it’s the consistency of the coaches involved with the different disciplines and their unwavering dedication and commitment to the program that’s made a far reaching impact, one that resonates throughout the school’s culture, and is part of a legacy that goes far beyond sport.
“We’ve got a great veteran coaching staff,” said Nolan. “The community, the athletes, the parents know what to expect and we try to be consistent. There’s a big thing to be said for consistency.”
Several Tarpons coaches have been with the program for more than two decades, and a number of others have been there for at least a decade, providing a continuity of excellence. Two-thirds of the coaches are Tarpon graduates.
“I think that is the biggest ingredient to our success, is keeping people who graduated from here and keeping them to come here,” said Nolan.
But it’s a Tarpon legend that’s made an impact on Nolan’s career, someone who had filled his role previously, whose influence has made an indelible imprint.
“I as an athletic director have been fortunate enough to be mentored by Wally Keller who I’ve learned a great deal from, and who I continue to learn a great many things from,” said Nolan, who’s extremely proud for Charlotte’s student athletes and coaches to have been selected to receive such an honor. “He was an athletic director for 20 years, and I’ve been here for 20 years. In 40 years, we’ve had two athletic directors at Charlotte High School. That’s a pretty good record right there. Wally set the stage, and I brought a little of my energy and a few of my own ideas. I was fortunate to be mentored by Wally.”
It’s that previous experience, both professional and in life that have provided Nolan with additional insight allowing him to communicate effectively with his talented roster of coaches.
