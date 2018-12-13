PORT CHARLOTTE — On Monday the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team went into Punta Gorda and handed Charlotte its first loss.
Thursday, the Charlotte girls team went into Port Charlotte and returned the favor.
Bella Desjardins scored 13 points and the Tarpons defense totally strangled the Port Charlotte offense as they overcame a slow start for a 53-39 victory over the previously unbeaten Pirates at the Pirate Cove in a District 7A-10 rivalry game.
While the Pirates seemed to get lost in the moment, Charlotte kept its cool as it righted the ship.
“In these games, emotions take over. We knew what it would be like and we had to control our emotions,” said Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson. “My girls did exactly what we needed them to do to coming out of here with a victory.”
After taking an eight-point lead early in the second quarter, Port Charlotte (7-1, 4-1) got into early foul trouble, with Ashlyn Henderson and Ameijner Jones both having to sit with three fouls.
Charlotte took command from there, going on a 14-0 run to take a lead it would not relinquish. It was 26-23 at the half.
Charlotte continued to dominate in the third, outscoring the Pirates 13-6 as Desjardins got hot, scoring eight of her points in that quarter.
Port Charlotte got to within seven, but Charlotte pulled away late as Dylan Anthony came off the bench and contributed quality minutes and put in six points herself.
“We pushed the ball up the court and played tough defense. We stopped them and we got in their heads and got better from there,” Desjardins said. “We went into a 2-3 zone in the third quarter because we had foul trouble and wanted to protect our bigs, but we were still able to play hard.”
“Dylan stepped up big tonight and played great defense tonight. It’s what we needed her to do. It may not show up in the scoreboard, but she did a great job tonight,” Stephenson said.
When you consider where Port Charlotte was last year at this time, you can’t help but be amazed by the improvement the team has made under new coach Mike Progl. After losing by 50 to the Tarpons last year, a 13-point loss doesn’t seem so bad.
“We have some stuff to work on. That 50-point loss last year doesn’t seem so impressive anymore, does it,” Progl said. “Charlotte did what it was supposed to do. They’re senior loaded and they’re a good team. But they had to earn everything they got.”
Matisyn Moses led Charlotte with 15 points. Henderson led the Pirates with 10.
CHARLOTTE 53, PORT CHARLOTTE 39
Charlotte 10 16 13 14 – 53
Port Charlotte 16 7 6 10 – 39
Charlotte (53): Matisyn Moses 15, Bella Desjardins 13, Hicks 9, Anthony 6, Jackson 5, Joseph 4, Pascal 1. Totals: 17(2) 17-30 53.
Port Charlotte (39): Ashlyn Henderson 10, Hudson 9, Romain 8, Qualls 8, Taylor 2, Huggins 2. Totals: 15(3) 6-13 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.