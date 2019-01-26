Both Lemon Bay and Charlotte high schools had wrestling teams advance to the Final Four of the State Duals held at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, but fell short of a state title.
Charlotte won its first match of the day with a 69-9 rout of Lincoln. Charlotte earned 12 pins in the win and only lost bouts at 160 and 113.
That set up a matchup with the defending 2A state champions in Lake Gibson, which topped the Tarpons 39-33.
Lucas Willis got the match off to a good start with a pin in 2:52 at 152-pounds, but Lake Gibson responded with three straight pins at 160,170 and 182.
Charlotte got back in it when Anthony Andou (195) pinned Caleb Cunningham. Following a Lake Gibson forfeit at 220, Charlotte had it tied 18-18. The wins kept coming with Taylor Johnson getting a pin in heavyweight and Andrew Austin winning by a 10-3 decision at 113.
But it would inevitably come down to the final two bouts. With two bouts remaining, Charlotte held a two-point lead, but was unable to secure the title in either.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “It came down to the last match and we had two state place winners battling it out. We battled all the way through it. We got the momentum a little early and then they came back and then we came back. We had them on the ropes.”
Lemon Bay was wrestling without three of its normal starters and fell to Wakulla 51-29 in the opening match. With wins in the three matches feature reserve wrestlers, the match would’ve played out differently.
The Mantas got off to a hot start with wins in three of their first four bouts. Lance Schyck (152) and Marshall Locke (160) each got pins in their bouts and Tyson Davids (170) earned a tech fall with a 19-4.
But Wakulla won eight of the next 10 bouts to secure the win. Also getting wins for Lemon Bay were Bryce Taranto (113, pin) and Derrick Dagg (138).
The run to the state finals showed the depth of the Tarpons and Mantas and has set up plenty of intrigue as the individual postseason looms.
“That was probably the best team effort they gave all year,” Robinson said. “They fought for every point. Every big match like that will calm your nerves. Before we get into the individual season, some of the kids that haven’t been in that high-stress environment got into it there. They now have that experience under their belt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.