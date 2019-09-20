PUNTA GORDA — John Busha threw for three touchdowns and Isaac White ran for two more as Charlotte rolled to a dominating 39-0 Homecoming win over Nova Friday night at Tarpon Stadium.
The visitors from Broward County proved to be the perfect Homecoming guests as the Tarpons took the opening kickoff and went 69 yards in just four plays to take a quick 6-0 lead on a 32 yard pass from Busha to Ashar Thomas. Charlotte was forced to punt on its next possession, but then scored the next five times it had the ball to go into halftime with the 39-0 advantage and trigger a running clock for the second half.
The Tarpons took advantage of the Titans troubles with their punting game, starting four possessions on the Nova side of the field. White scored the first of his two TDs on a 1-yard plunge with 1:39 to go in the first quarter and Justus Pagan added a 2-point conversion run to make it 14-0.
Charlotte then scored 25 points in the second quarter. Tyler Amaral started things off with a 34-yard field goal. Then the Tarpons scored three times in three minutes to blow the game open.
White broke free for a 22-yard TD run, and Busha threw scoring passes for 13 yards to Thomas and 10 yards to Logan Pritchard to finish the scoring.
Key plays: After taking the opening kickoff to their own 31-yard line, Busha teamed up with Jeremiah Harvey for completions of 12 and 17 yards, gained 8 yards on a run up the middle, then found Thomas wide open on the next play for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the first quarter, facing 4th and 15 from the Nova 35, Busha found Harvey down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain to the 1 yard line, setting up White’s TD run.
After Busha’s second TD toss to Thomas made it 32-0 with 2:29 to go before halftime, the Tarpons defense forced three straight incompletions from Titan quarterback Zach Robinson. The Titans tried a new punter, but the snap was low and Tolomon Gallimore was dropped for an 8-yard loss. On the first play from the 10 yard line, Busha rolled right and hit Pritchard in the end zone, giving the Tarpons a 39-0 lead.
Key Stats: The Titans offense was no match for the Tarpons defense, as Charlotte held Nova to one first down and 11 yards of offense in the first half. Meanwhile, Charlotte piled up 231 first half yards, 78 on the ground and 153 through the air. Busha, who didn’t play in the second half, completed 8 of 14 passes for 153 yards. Harvey was the leading receiver with 3 catches for 63 yards.
What it means: The Tarpons bounced back from a district loss to Braden River last week and improved to 4-1. Charlotte will have next week off before heading to Lehigh in two weeks for another non-district game. District play resumes for the Tarpons on October 11th when they host Palmetto. Nova dropped to 0-4 on the year.
Quote: “Everybody got to be a part of it tonight,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “It’s been a really cool week. We’ve had some great events this week and ended up here tonight with this, so we’re happy about that, proud of our kids and proud of our school. It’s been a high energy week since Monday so we loved everything about it.”
