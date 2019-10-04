LEHIGH ACRES — The Charlotte High School football team was given numerous opportunities in the first half, but came away with only a field goal to show for it.
Finally, Charlotte cashed in when the Tarpons took a shanked Lehigh punt in for a touchdown to take the lead for good in a 24-14 victory Friday at James A. Adams Memorial Stadium.
Lehigh’s best moment came on the first play from scrimmage as Durand Bundy found TarVarish Dawson on a 77-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead.
Charlotte had numerous opportunities as Jeremiah Harvey had an interception and fumble recovery on a bad snap on a Lehigh punt. All the Tarpons had to show was a 38-yard field goal from Tyler Amaral, and trailed 7-3 at the half, as they had a touchdown and a first-and-goal called back by penalties.
The Tarpons finally cashed in on a shanked punt in the third quarter. Harvey went in off-tackle for 4 yards to give Charlotte a 10-7 lead.
A few minutes later, quarterback John Busha found Ashar Thomas on a 35-yard score to increase the lead to 17-7 late in the third quarter.
Willie McCray’s long punt return helped Lehigh get back in the game, leading to Bundy’s 10-yard TD run to cut the lead to 17-14 with 7 minutes left in the game.
Charlotte closed out however, as Busha ran 28 yards on a quarterback option for the final score in the closing minutes.
Charlotte improves to 5-1, while Lehigh, whose schedule can only be described as cruel, dropped to 1-5 in this non-district game.
KEY PLAYS: How about the first one. The 77-yard touchdown pass from Bundy to Dawson was an albatross that hung around Charlotte’s neck the entire first half.
The shanked punt in the third quarter finally gave Charlotte the opportunity to cash in, which it did. Busha had some tough yards in the closing minutes to keep a potential comeback at bay.
WHAT IT MEANS: Charlotte has some momentum as it goes into the teeth of a difficult stretch against Palmetto, Port Charlotte and Southeast in district play. Lehigh loses against another heavyweight.
KEY STATS: Busha had 22 carries for 84 yards for Charlotte on the ground. Ashar Tomas had 68 of the 72 yards receiving. Bundy threw for 131 yards a TD and a pick. Freshman Richard Young led the Lightning with 81 yards rushing on 16 carries.
QUOTES: “We had a couple of touchdowns called back in the first half. But we came out and fought for 48 minutes and games like this make us better as a football team,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop.
“We came out stronger and game planned in the locker room at halftime. We executed in the second half, unlike the first half,” Charlotte quarterback John Busha.
