PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte High School boys basketball team went into the locker room at halftime as a bunch of individuals.
It is usually a time when the head coach drops the hammer on his team, with language unfit to print in this publication.
Charlotte head coach Tom Massolio said nothing. He let his players hash things out for themselves.
The result was an entirely different Tarpon team in the second half as they rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun Lehigh 66-58 at the Wally Keller Classic at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Ahmad Johnson scored 24 points and Tre Carroll had 21, including the layup that gave Charlotte (13-5) a 58-56 lead with 2:40 remaining, as the Tarpons outscored the Lightning 23-5 in the fourth quarter.
It was one of those defining moments for a program that has had many that brought Massolio almost to tears of joy.
"I didn't say a word. They talked to each other. It's the best thing that's happened to this program in the past 20 years," Massolio said. "They spoke the truth. I don't know what they said but whatever it was, they got after it in the second half."
Carroll, just a sophomore, became a leader in that locker room, expressing his frustration that appeared to be a continuation of last night's frustrating loss to Port Charlotte.
"I told the guys this stuff isn't working. We had to yell at the seniors to get back on track," Carroll said. "It shows what we can do as a team without isolation."
In the first half it wasn't tears of joy from Massolio but fists of rage as Lehigh (12-4) dominated the first half. He even sat many of his starters in the first half as Lehigh raced to a 39-19 second-quarter lead.
"It wasn't us out there in the first half. It was a bunch of individuals, including myself. That's why halftime was such a blessing," Massolio said.
Johnson got going in the second half as the Tarpons cut the lead to 53-43 after three quarters.
In the fourth it was Makai Reaves and Johnson adding big buckets, with Reaves hitting two free throws to tie the game at 56 with 4:04 remaining, setting up the finish, where Reaves hit free throws in the closing seconds to clinch the game.
Darron Humphrey led Lehigh with 21 points, which will have to pick up the pieces against Bartow today.
"You can't come out thinking the game is over at halftime. Charlotte is a great team and you have to finish," Lehigh coach Greg Coleman said. "Charlotte didn't play well in the first half, we capitalized. We didn't play well in the second half, they capitalized."
CHARLOTTE 66, LEHIGH 58
Lehigh 17 22 14 5 - 58
Charlotte 7 15 21 23 - 66
Lehigh (58): Darron Humphrey 21, Debo Massolas 10, Smith 7, Green 6, Rene 5, Tape 4, Desamours 3, Cabrera 2. Totals: 22(7) 7-13 58.
Charlotte (66): Ahmed Johnson 24, Tre Carroll 21, Makai Reaves 13. Toure 4, Scribner 3, Gainer 1. Totals: 26(2) 12-24 66.
