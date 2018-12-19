Twice as nice.
Two Charlotte Tarpons football players team will be plying their trade next fall as members of the USF Bulls roster.
Offensive lineman Dustyn Hall and kicker/punter Kenny Scribner will be part of a program renowned as a perennial powerhouse. They made it official Wednesday afternoon by signing their letters of intent.
Hall, who has been a steady and reliable presence for the Tarpons, was extremely impressed with the Bulls culture, redirecting his commitment from UCF to USF.
“All of my family, when we went (to USF) they said they thought this was the place, and I thought it was the place also,” said Hall.
Hall’s presence as an offensive lineman has made him a formidable opponent. He possesses all of the attributes one would expect from someone whose responsibility it is to protect the quarterback, maintaining leverage, copious toughness, exceptional balance and a strong foundation.
Charlotte’s coaching staff played an important role in Hall’s transformation and evolution as an athlete.
“Coach (Ray) Hixson, he’ll get us right in the weight room,” said Hall. “Coach Binky (Waldrop) being the offensive line coach, he does a great job.”
The lineman didn’t envision the possibility of playing Division I football as a freshman, but Hall’s work ethic, insatiable spirit and intrepid will, along with the support and encouragement of a dedicated coaching staff and administration, were among the key variables in helping him to reach the next level.
“These guys they take care of you and develop young men to be strong and fast,” said Hall. “I can’t wait to get up there in June and show them what I’ve got.”
The two teammates attending the same school will be able to help each other with the transition to college life.
Scribner’s enthusiasm is palpable, the multi-sport athlete is excited about the opportunity to play for a program that he has followed closely for nearly a decade.
“Since I was 10, my dad has had season tickets to the USF games, so I grew up watching them,” said Scribner. “I didn’t know if I was going to get a call from any school, but four or five months ago getting a call from them really brightened my eyes up. I always had the dream of going there. I’m just happy to get this experience to play at the next level.”
The chance to play in this past weekend’s FACA North/South All-Star Classic provided Scribner with a unique opportunity.
“Going up there with a bunch of DI athletes gives you a great experience,” said Scribner. “Having Jaden (Grant) there too, made it a lot better. All these people It really showed me what it’s going to be like in college when I’m punting and kicking. “
The coaching staff has also been a key component in Scribner’s evolution as both a person and an athlete.
“Both of them are great players,” said Binky Waldrop, Charlotte football coach. “It’s exciting, any time there’s something like this it makes you proud. They’re great kids and good students.”
