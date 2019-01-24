NORTH PORT — North Port gave Charlotte everything they could handle Thursday night, but the Tarpons’ size and athleticism eventually overcame the Bobcats’ tenacious defense in a 68-64 Charlotte win.
Neither team led by more than nine points at any point, with the lead changing hands eight times in the second quarter alone.
“All year our guys have competed and that’s the one thing they’re going to do night in and night out regardless of who the opponent is,” North Port head coach Ryan Power said. “I thought we did a great job of defensively stepping up and rebounding in the first half and getting the guys open that we were looking for.”
The Bobcats (9-10) pressured Charlotte (15-6) relentlessly, breaking up the fluidity that the Tarpons usually operate with.
“They did a nice job tonight,” Charlotte head coach Tom Massolio said. “They came out and executed their game plan pretty well and made it very tough for us tonight.”
“We had specific ways we were guarding some of their players,” Power added. “We tried to find any of their weaknesses and take advantage of them.”
North Port used 11 3-point baskets to keep them in it throughout. Senior Eric Baker and junior Nick Passamonte each converted on five triples.
“All year, they’ve been saying ‘I hope we can get it clicking on the same night and see how good we can be,’” said Power. “Tonight, they were both hitting and when those two are on together, we can compete with the area’s best.”
But in the end, a much taller and more athletic Tarpon team took over.
“In the fourth quarter, you saw the size,” Power said. “I thought coach Massolio did a good job of putting Ahmad (Johnson) in the post. Mitch (Tosi) had four fouls, who we wanted to have on Ahmad. Unfortunately, it ended up being Albert (Iribarren). He did everything he could, but he’s fifty pounds and seven inches shorter.”
Johnson wreaked havoc underneath for Charlotte. He used his length and touch down low to score 17 second-half points to finish with a game-high 31.
“They don’t really have that low-post presence defensively,” Massolio said. “(Ahmad) can just elevate and score over guys and did a nice job of getting to the basket and scoring. We switched defenses and made some stops and then converted on those stops.”
Tre Carroll also played a big role in the Tarpons’ second half success. Carroll finished with 17 points and pulled down some key offensive rebounds that led to second chance buckets.
“He rebounds and plays with a good motor,” said Massolio. “He’s improving each and every game. Offensively, we were more patient and ran a lot more sets in the second half and were able to get the ball to where we wanted. It made a difference and will help us down the stretch.”
While the Tarpons continue to roll through their regular season schedule and will surely be a major factor come playoff time, the Bobcats are beginning to show they are capable of playing with anyone. North Port will have to beat top seeds Gulf Coast and Riverdale on the road in order to claim a district title. The Bobcats took the Sharks to overtime twice, and lost to Riverdale by just two points at home.
“Our guys believe we can beat both of those teams,” Power said. “We’re going to continue to play tough competition down the stretch. We’re going to use those games to get better and gain confidence.”
Both teams played a full 32 minutes of high-energy basketball, leaving little doubt that Thursday’s tight, physical matchup will benefit both teams come playoff time.
CHARLOTTE 68, NORTH PORT 64
CHS 16 18 14 20 – 68
NP 17 15 12 20 – 64
CHS: Johnson 31, Carroll 17, Makai Reaves 10, Tyrik Gainer 7, Kenny Scribner 3. Totals: 28 (3) 9-15 68.
NP: Baker 19, Passamonte 15, Mitch Tosi 14, Albert Iribarren 5, Josh Hogue 4, Jalen Brown 4, Jeremy Morales 3. Totals: 25 (11) 3-4 64.
