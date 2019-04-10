PUNTA GORDA — Alyssa Opsahl had three hits, including a walk-off single in the eighth inning to give the Charlotte High School softball team a thrilling 6-5 victory Tuesday over Venice in a District 7A-11 thriller.
The win keeps Charlotte (13-4, 4-1) in line for a possible top-seed, with Thursday’s game against Fort Myers at home being for the top seed.
The Tarpons rallied in the eighth with two out off Venice’s Haley Adrian. Kassidy Hopper singled and went to second on a wild pitch.
Malerie Busha, who also had three hits, was intentionally walked to bring Opsahl to the plate. After another wild pitch, Opsahl lined a single passed the shortstop for the game-winner.
“They put Malerie on intentionally and I felt like you can’t do that,” a seemingly disrespected Opsahl said, who also drove in two and scored once. “I just came up and hit the ball.”
Trailing 5-4 in the seventh and struggling against Adrian, Charlotte forced extra innings when Opsahl singled, was sacrificed to second and reached third on an error by the shortstop before scoring on grounder to short by Erica Barnes.
“We just battled. We had some boo-boos, but other than that we played great defense and hit the ball well,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “It’s was all about battling to the end.”
So did Venice (7-9, 2-3), as it rallied from an early 4-0 hole to take the lead on the sixth.
Trailing 4-3, the Indians rallied with two outs. Becka Mellor singled and Juliana Ortiz walked.
After Charlotte brought in Dylan Anthony to pitch, Antonia Rosa, who had three hits, singled home the game-tying run before Tatum McGrath lined one between first and second to bring home Juliana Ortiz to give Venice a 5-4 lead.
Adrian, who came on in the second for an ineffective Micaela Hartman for only her second appearance since early last season, shut down the Tarpons until the seventh and took the loss.
After starting the game 30 minutes late and enduring two brief rain delays at the start, Charlotte struck in the first when Opsahl drove in Malerie Busha with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
In the second, The Tarpons got some two-out thunder as Paige Thompson, Charlotte’s ninth-place batter, singled home Erica Barnes to make it 2-0.
After Kassidy Hopper singled and the runners advanced on a wild pitch, Busha smashed a line drive to the wall in right field to plate two and make the score 4-0, chasing Hartman.
Charlotte starter Sydney Thomas wiggled in and out of trouble the first three innings, but couldn’t get out of the fourth.
Bri Weimer and Kay Holland singled before an error off Sophia Cordero’s bat got the Indians on the board. Back-to-back walks to Becka Mellor and Ortiz sent in another to chase Thomas before Rosa’s sac fly to center cut the lead to 4-3.
Venice coach Steve Constantino said games like this is par for the course when these two teams meet.
“This is how we play every game with Charlotte. We always have these good games and it was a game where someone has to lose and tonight it was us,” Constantino said. “Some of our youth showed tonight. We made enough mistakes to give them a chance and they took advantage.”
CHARLOTTE 6, VENICE 5 (8)
Venice 000 302 00 — 5 10 2
Charlotte 130 000 11 — 6 12 1
Batteries: Micaela Hartman, Haley Adrian (2) and Kay Holland, Sydney Thomas, Lacey Hendrickson (4), Dylan Anthony (6) and Dylan Anthony and Paige Thompson (6). WP: Anthony, LP: Adrian. Top hitters: Alyssa Opsahl (C) 3-5, 2 RBI, run, Malerie Busha (C) 3-4, 2 RBI, 3B, run. Antonia Rosa (V) 3-4, 2 RBI. Rec. VHS 7-9, 2-3, CHS 13-4, 4-1.
