It's a game that gets circled the second the boys basketball schedules get released. Port Charlotte vs. Charlotte.
It's a rivalry that lives up to the hype in every sense and is usually a tight affair.
The Port Charlotte gym will be filled to the brim tonight with rambunctious parents, students and all-around basketball fans. One side will show bright blue and yellow, the other fierce black and red. There won't be any wiggle room in the bleachers and little sound overtaking the cheers and jeers of the crowd.
It just so happens that this edition of the War of the Peace features an undefeated Pirates (16-0, 8-0) team looking for a regular-season sweep of the Tarpons (12-4, 7-1) and all the momentum heading into the postseason.
If Port Charlotte wins, it all but guarantees the top seed in the district barring a slip up. If Charlotte walks out victorious, they would be tied for the district lead with Port Charlotte with one district loss a piece.
"It's gonna be another typical Port Charlotte-Charlotte basketball game," Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. "You've got a well-coached team that's very talented, that's long and tall. It's gonna be a battle. It's gonna be everything we can handle and then some."
Port Charlotte has not lost a regular-season game in almost a full calendar year. They're only loss since January 26, 2018 was a last-second dagger at the hands of Cape Coral in the district semis.
The loss kept them from their fifth straight district championship and has spurred them toward 16 straight wins to open this season.
"We clearly have an undefeated streak and want to keep that going," senior forward Shemar Fleurissant said. "We're just gonna play like it's our last game. Coach always says it can be taken away from you at any moment. We want to go out and play hard."
That 16-win streak included a 51-41 win over the Tarpons in December in Punta Gorda. Brandon Gainey hit four second-quarter 3-pointers and the Pirates defense stymied any attempt of a comeback in the second half with top Tarpon scorer Ahmad Johnson in foul trouble.
Throughout the streak, the Pirates have relied on two things, their strong defense and a starting lineup stacked with seasoned seniors. But one of those integral pillars is in question for this game.
Gainey suffered a lower-body injury last week and has a 50-50 chance to play tonight, according to Rhoten.
That leaves the Pirates without it's tallest player. At 6-foot-5, Gainey played center and helped slow down Charlotte's post players that stand at 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8. But the Pirates haven't been reliant on one guy all year and don't intend on letting Gainey's potential absence change their mentality.
"Next man up," Rhoten said. "I've got four or five guys in mind that I could throw in there. Defensive philosophy stays the same, offensive philosophy stays the same. You lose a good player, next man step up. And I got a good feeling someone will."
The Pirates aren't a team built to put up 70 or 80 points a night. Instead, they pride themselves on elite defense. They've given up an average of 39.8 points per game and held the area's highest-scoring team 25 points below they're season average in Round 1 of this electric matchup.
"We try to not let you score," Fleurissant said. "We get joy from keeping other teams from scoring. If after the first quarter it's a low-scoring game, we take pride in that. We take such pride in our defense."
"We want to prevent the ball from getting in the post, frustrate them when they aren't able to score like every other team," senior Tyler Perry added. "Defense is gonna win every single game for us. Everyone knows we're not the biggest team, but we play like we are. Size don't matter when you got heart."
