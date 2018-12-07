It’s an opportunity for the area’s youth to learn the basics, from some of the community’s best basketball minds.
A free basketball clinic will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Christian School at Port Charlotte, and conducted by the basketball coaches at Community Christian School at Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay, with the junior varsity game to follow at 1:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 3 p.m. All the players who participate in the clinic and their family members will receive free admission to the game.
A similar clinic conducted by the coaching staffs of both teams will be held at Lemon Bay High School in February.
“We’re trying to create something where more opportunities are given to kids to learn the game and get better,” said Larry Taylor, Community Christian School at Port Charlotte. “It’s for 3rd to 8th graders. We’re going to be focusing on a lot of fundamentals, ball handling, defense, rebounding, all those staples of the game, and give them a lot of drills that they can take home to improve.”
For more information, call 941-350-8494.
