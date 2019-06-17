Kevin Krause never envisioned the program expanding to its current size.
However, the Jellys have grown exponentially, the club volleyball program has 140 players participating in indoor volleyball this summer, and they have more than 110 players for their first beach volleyball session.
“We started 16 years ago as strictly a beach club,” said Krause, the Jellys club director.
For the past four years, the program has featured 12 indoor travel teams, with players from Englewood, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda composing the rosters, said Krause.
“We even have one kid come from Sebring,” said Krause.
The Jellys provide a strong foundation for the preponderance of the players participating, with the club serving as a feeder program to a number of area middle and high schools, adding experience and depth to their rosters.
“Our main goal is to get them better for their school, and hopefully have them go onto the next level,” said Krause. “I’ve always told my teams and my daughters when they were going up through volleyball, ‘If you’re not having fun, you shouldn’t be playing.’ It needs to be fun but competitive at the same time. We have a lot of great coaches and families.”
Most of the players who participate in the program play volleyball year round, said Krause. “
“What’s nice is, that when you go out to the beach, it’s almost like you’re switching sports,” said Krause.
“It’s just totally different than indoor volleyball. It’s almost like you don’t have to play a different sport because the beach is so different. We’ve had a lot of good people come through.”
The transition between beach and indoor can take some adjustment, said Krause.
“On the beach you’re dealing with an unstable surface with the sand, and then dealing with the wind and the sun, and then two-on-two, instead of having six people on the court,” said Krause. “They both complement each other very well.”
Krause played other sports when he was younger, football, baseball and basketball, but there’s something about his current discipline that captured the coach’s imagination, and his enthusiasm for the game is palpable.
“It’s such a great sport,” said Krause. “I started playing 31 years ago. When I started playing volleyball, I didn’t want to play anything else, and I still don’t. That’s all I want to do is play volleyball. It’s very addicting and fun.”
The teams’ practice at a number of venues in the area, said Krause. The Imagine School at North Port, Venice Christian, a gym in Sarasota that the program rents and a gym in Englewood serve as the facilities that the Jellys can be found at, with the players working diligently to improve their skill set.
However, the beach practices are in the same place, Venice Beach. The teams travel around the state to participate in tournaments, said Krause.
