LEHIGH ACRES — The North Port High School boys basketball team kicked off Friday’s opening day of the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout with a bit of tension.
With under 10 seconds to play with Southwest Florida Christian Academy needing three points to tie, North Port guard Alberto Irabarren stepped in front of an attempted pass, getting the steal and subsequent foul shots to put the game out of reach with the Bobcats taking it 46-42.
“He stuck to our principles and was right in the perfect spot,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Two passes off the ball, jumped in the passing lane when he saw it and clinched the game.”
“They needed a 3, so I just hedged a little bit,” Irabarren added. “I knew he was gonna pass it, so I just stole it.”
The game was the first of 23 games stretching over two days at Lehigh Senior High School.
For North Port (6-6), the win helped alleviate the sour taste in the mouths of the Bobcats after going 0-2 in the Lemon Bay holiday tournament last week.
“For an 11 a.m. game, we came out with energy and effort from the start of the game to the finish,” Power said. “There were no points where we took plays off and SFCA did the same thing. It’s great for us confidence-wise after two tough losses at the Lemon Bay tournament.”
The game had 10 lead changes and remained close throughout with neither team holding more than a six point lead.
North Port took the only real surge of the game in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run to take a 21-15 lead midway through the quarter. But SFCA (5-7) erased that lead just before halftime with junior Cayden Baker sinking a hook shot to tie the game with just over a minute to play.
Baker proved to be a handful for North Port. His size and athleticism posed problems for the smaller Bobcats as he led the game with 21 points.
“He’s good, I’ll give it to him,” North Port forward Eric Baker said of the SFCA big man. “He had good moves. It helped that we were being a little bit more physical with him and I think that might have thrown off a couple of his shots.”
Eric Baker was playing in a new position Friday. After the loss of senior Josh Hogue, who is out for a few weeks, Power moved 6-foot-4, 177-pound Baker to power forward where he excelled with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
“It’s new for me because I’m used to being out on the wing and getting shots up,” Baker said. “Since Josh was out, I knew I was gonna have to bang the boards a little more and go inside and try to get some putbacks.”
Down the stretch, things remained close, but North Port didn’t relinquish the lead after the opening bucket of the fourth quarter.
Cayden Baker scored six of the Kings’ nine points and cut the deficit to two with a minute to play, but the Bobcats remained composed.
Once Irabarren got the steal, they knew they could relax and enjoy the win, carrying some momentum into tomorrow’s 11 a.m. matchup with Cardinal Gibbons.
“We were just confident in ourselves,” Baker said. “We practice like that — working hard and grinding to the end. We were prepared so when it happened, we knew what to do. Coming off two losses, this was a good morale boost for our team.”
NORTH PORT 46, SFCA 42
NP 12 10 9 15 46
SFCA 13 8 8 12 42
NP — Baker (14), Tossi (13), Passamonte (9)
SFCA — Baker (21)
