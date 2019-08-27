Last April a number of the area's boys basketball coaches met to discuss a series of ideas on how they could encourage interest in the sport.
And from that initial meeting, the girls coaches became involved with the Gulf Coast Coaches Alliance. The concept for the conference came from the South Florida Association of Basketball Coaches, which encompasses Lee, Charlotte and Collier Counties, said Tom Massolio, Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball coach.
The conference has continued to evolve and now includes Charlotte, Community Christian, DeSoto County, Imagine School, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice, and incorporates all 16 programs, boys and girls.
"I think it's a great idea to showcase this area of southwest Florida, the players that we have and the coaches that we have," said Kip Rhoten, Port Charlotte boys basketball coach. "
The first game between each of the schools on their fall schedule will go toward the conference record. The six larger schools will all play one another at least once.
"I think it's a good thing for kids in the area, especially kids in DeSoto County," said Darrel Nicklow, DeSoto County boys basketball coach. "The kids are playing for something now. It will mean something."
One question that loomed large concerned the power rankings, and what impact a conference game would have should a larger school play a smaller school, said Massolio.
All players from every school will be eligible for the player of the year award, and every school will have a player selected to the year end all-star game. The all-star games will rotate between school locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.