The time has come for the most exciting stretch of area football this year, and it all centers around the District 6A-12 championship.
The next three weeks could determine not only the district crown, but also coveted playoff spots.
As predicted, it's a wide open race, but Palmetto holds a commanding lead at the moment. The undefeated Tigers are 2-0 in the district with wins over Port Charlotte and Braden River.
Palmetto can knock Charlotte and Port Charlotte out of contention with a win over the Tarpons this week — the Tigers would hold the tiebreaker over both. If the Tarpons prevail, the importance of next week's rivalry matchup between the Pirates and Tarpons skyrockets.
Both Port Charlotte (6-1, 1-1) and Charlotte (5-1, 0-1) have arguably their two most important games of the year back to back. The Pirates will host Braden River following the Battle for the Peace.
This stretch shows the benefits and challenges of this loaded district. Though it's an uphill battle to win the district championship, it has made for a much more manageable route to the playoffs.
With a strong strength of schedule, the Pirates, Tarpons and Tigers could all still make the playoffs no matter who finishes on top. We'll find out how that all stands when the FHSAA releases its first playoff rankings tomorrow.
But before we can move forward, let's take a quick look back at last week's games.
Port Charlotte had a successful homecoming with a 40-20 victory over Mariner. Pirates quarterback Logan Rogers threw for a season-high 277 yards with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing).
Charlotte rebounded from an explosive play from Lehigh on the game's first play en route to a 24-14 win.
After Lehigh's Durand Bundy found TarVarish Dawson on a 77-yard touchdown, the Tarpons seized control. Charlotte's Jeremiah Harvey forced an interception and recovered a fumble to accompany a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Over in Arcadia, it was the Tony Blanding show. The DeSoto County quarterback scored four touchdowns with 282 passing yards in a 35-14 win over Lemon Bay (0-7). It was the third consecutive victory for the Bulldogs (4-2), who are also in the hunt for a district title.
Venice (3-3) kept up its schedule of nationally ranked teams with St. Frances Academy handing them a 49-7 loss, its third of the year. North Port (1-6) got its first win of the year on the heels of 250 team rushing yards -- 140 of those from quarterback Kevin Riley.
The final four weeks will make or break a team's season. So get ready, things are about to heat up quickly.
