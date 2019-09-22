Gutsy.
There’s no other way to describe Port Charlotte’s win over previously unbeaten Sarasota.
From start to finish, the Pirates were aggressive and gritty in a game many thought might get out of hand given Sarasota’s track record.
Port Charlotte just wasn’t having it.
After learning Sarasota’s 6-foot-7 quarterback Vince Parisi was out with a knee injury, the Pirates’ game plan simplified slightly. But even with their primary focus on former 2,000-yard rusher Brian Battie, Sarasota still had plenty of athletes waiting to explode.
The goal was to be aggressive early, take some shots, and play with the lead to eliminate the uncertainty of Sarasota’s play calling.
After giving up a score early, the Port Charlotte defense took over, forcing three turnovers, including a blocked punt returned to the 24-yard line to set up a Ja’Nyrein Washington touchdown, as well as a fumble and interception by Solomon Luther.
Luther must’ve eaten a big breakfast because he added a few momentum swings on offense, most notably a 33-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Logan Rogers to make it 14-6 just before halftime.
But Port Charlotte’s fortitude became apparent late in the fourth quarter while milking the clock with an eight-point lead.
Run after run, pounding into the Sailor defensive front, the Pirates converted two fourth downs and erased five minutes off the clock. Once the defense had to take over the reins, Devin Hunter and Charlie Vanamburg got sacks and the secondary forced two incompletions to seal potentially the most important non-district win of the year.
Down in southern Sarasota County, things were going downhill for Venice in the waning minutes against rival Riverview.
Despite Venice sporting two new weapons in Malachi Wideman and Chuck Brantley, who were Rams last season, it was Riverview getting the last laugh on Friday.
A 28-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining was the gut punch Venice was trying to avoid as they fell 24-21.
The defeat must have shocked head coach John Peacock, who hadn’t lost to the Rams since 2006.
The Indians rushed for 290 yards on the night, but a late interception gave Riverview the chance to milk the clock down and kick the dagger. The good news for the Indians is that the Rams are a non-district opponent and the path to a district title remains very much in play.
Other games around the area included a 39-0 rout for Charlotte, riding quarterback John Busha’s three passing touchdowns. North Port traveled up to Tampa and were quickly sent back down I-75 with a 67-0 loss to Tampa Catholic. Lemon Bay was shut out 28-0 at the hands of Oasis and DeSoto County was on a bye.
Plays of the week
With Sarasota trying to extend a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Port Charlotte senior Aaron Wesley broke through the line and blocked the 39-yard field goal attempt before scooping it up and riding some key blocks by Luther to completely flip the momentum.
Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta tied things at 21 all when he lobbed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wideman on 4th and goal, toe-tapping in the back of the end zone with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
