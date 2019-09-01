By Jacob Hoag
Sports Writer
Even Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop was a tad bit surprised walking off the field on Friday after his Tarpons thumped longtime rival Fort Myers 42-14.
It’s not that the Tarpons didn’t believe they could win, but pretty much everyone thought it would be a much closer game considering the Green Wave won 10 games in 2018.
But Friday nights have a way of taking on their own unpredictable narratives.
The Tarpons came out crisp as ever, converting a 4th down into a 2-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback John Busha on an opening drive set up by a surprise onside kick. That was followed up by a leaping interception by senior Jeremiah Harvey, which he returned for a touchdown.
Before the Green Wave could make any sort of adjustment, they were down 14-0 after just two drives.
A team that can be sluggish early in games reversed the trend and got its first signature win of the year.
Sticking with the high-octane offensive trend, Venice made light work of struggling St. Petersburg after a slight delay. The Indians rebounded from a blowout loss to IMG to put up a 44-point shutout against the Green Devils.
Venice totaled 280 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Receiver Malachi Wideman was able to snag six catches for 86 yards and had two touchdowns brought back due to penalties.
The final big point total didn’t go the way of an area team. North Port was unable to contain a slew of Sarasota athletes as the penalties crippled the Bobcats in their 43-0 loss.
In other area games, Port Charlotte showed up in its first big test of the season with a 21-14 win over Hardee, a 2018 playoff team; Lemon Bay couldn’t overcome an early hole against Lakewood Ranch and DeSoto pulled out an overtime thriller against Lake Placid.
Key takeaways
• Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers had his strongest performance of the year so far, opening up the passing game for 172 yards and two touchdowns, adding 70 more on the ground.
• The Tarpons have a not-so-sneaky good defense. Senior safety Jamal Warren has three interceptions in two games, Harvey already has a pick 6 and they’ve only given up 14 points.
• Lemon Bay can. ... pass? The Mantas were forced to throw a fair amount once they fell behind early against the Mustangs. Backup quarterback Jason Hogan was 11 of 19 for 101 yards and a touchdown. Nothing flashy, but given the Mantas passed all of eight times the first two games including preseason, not a bad trend.
Plays of the week
• Venice’s Wideman continues to impress. Despite getting two touchdowns called back, he didn’t let it bring him down, instead, he returned a punt 65 yards for a score.
• DeSoto wanted a little drama in their win Friday. Needing a score in overtime, Bulldogs running back Nelson Daniels ran it in from inside the 10-yard line to put DeSoto up.
• Rogers is one to take deep shots down field from time to time. He took advantage of a good look and hit Dylan Lockhart for an 85-yard touchdown to give Port Charlotte the lead.
Game of the week
Port Charlotte at DeSoto: Expect an intriguing battle between two run-heavy teams. The team that can get the passing game going might get the edge.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
