+15 Pictures and scores from area spring football games Spring has come to an end as all teams have completed their games. Here's a quick wrap-up of…

Just as quickly as spring football arrived, it’s now gone.

The boys of spring got back to work, implementing schemes and shedding that offseason rust. But it’s not like they go back into hibernation. Over the ensuing two months, they will continue to brave the Florida sun and get their squads ready for fall.

I’ll be there for as much of that journey as I can — at least as much as they’ll let me write.

There are plenty of storylines to uncover, 7-on-7 tournaments to follow and knowledge to spew out to our readers. For those football junkies, I’ll have your backs.

As the fall gets closer, I plan on writing some positional previews for the area schools, doing my best to highlight the top players to watch for the upcoming season.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Before we look ahead to the thrillers that await us in September, let’s take a look back at the past week of spring games. In total, our area teams went 3-2-1 in spring games, with Charlotte winning both of its shortened games, Lemon Bay sending Island Coast packing and Port Charlotte coming back to force a tie against Dunbar.

Venice fell one drive short of a win over Lakeland and North Port couldn’t quite keep up with Booker.

It was an exciting week, and it was definitely good to have football briefly back in our lives.

So, what stood out?

To start, it looks like Jeremiah Harvey, who Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop deemed one of the best athletes on the roster before last season, is off and running. He played some quarterback in spring, but will spend most of his time at the skill positions and defensive back.

He scored three times and totaled 187 yards. Harvey spent last season as the second half of Charlotte’s 1-2 punch in the backfield with Jayden Grant. With a bevy of running backs, the senior could be freed up to do just about anything Waldrop wants to try.

As if the Tarpons needed to be more dangerous than they were last season.

The defense also proved stingy, holding Cape Coral and Gulf Coast to a combined seven points.

Across the Peace River, Port Charlotte struggled against the athletic Tigers in the opening half, but caught a spark after halftime. Down 12-0 in the fourth quarter, the Pirate defense forced two turnovers that helped running back Ja’nyrien Washington find the end zone twice to tie it up.

Linebacker Devin Hunter forced a game-changing fumble late in the fourth quarter to set up a 5-yard score from Washington to tie the game with just over four minutes remaining.

The Pirates are still breaking in young quarterback Logan Rogers, who battled through a rough first half and found a rhythm with short outside passes and his trademark grit on the ground. His play this season will be a key component in the Pirates’ quest for the postseason.

Up in Lakeland, the Indians look like they may have found the heir to All-Area Player of the Year tailback Brandon Gregory in 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior Brian Taylor. The Venice running back toted the rock well on Thursday, totaling 185 yards on the defending Class 7A state champs.

Venice had its chance down three with the ball, but an interception thwarted any chance at a comeback.

Lemon Bay got off to a strong start in 2019. After overcoming a heap of obstacles in 2018, the Mantas capped their spring with a 10-6 win over Island Coast. With nine new starters on defense, Lemon Bay held firm with a late goal-line stand, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down to seal the win.

North Port was the first team to host its game, but had to wait an extra day after a nasty storm forced the team to reschedule. On Saturday, the Bobcats fell, 34-23, to Booker, but found two breakout candidates along the way. Running back Jeff Terry scored twice in the game and linebacker Bradley Augustin forced two fumbles and had a pick-6.

That ties a pretty little bow on spring football and the 2018-2019 prep season — with the exception of Venice baseball, who plays against Osceola in the Regional final at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

However, though high school sports have died down, that doesn’t mean our coverage follows suit. Summer is a time for us to dedicate more time and energy to the local sporting community. Things we may not have the resources to pursue during the fall or spring.

I’m always looking for stories so don’t be shy, send ‘em in.