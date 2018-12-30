A lack of hand-eye coordination served as the impetus for Isabella Coogan to turn to the sport of running.
The Port Charlotte senior was selected as the Charlotte Sun girls Cross-Country All-Area Runner of the Year. Coogan placed first at district, fourth at regionals and 13th at states.
This past fall, there were a number of intangibles that could’ve been detrimental to Coogan, transferring to a new school, coming back from an injury, adjusting to the challenges facing a new environment, but the strong-willed Coogan was more than up to the challenge.
“Going into the season, I was definitely nervous because I was running for a new school,” said Coogan. “The girls on the team were amazing. I approached the season with a lot of excitement. I was just ready to go out there and have fun.”
A positive attitude and a passion for running played a large role in Coogan’s success. Her consistency to perform at an optimal level were redolent of someone whose focus was directed toward being the best that she could be, while helping her team succeed.
“She’s a stand out runner,” said Stefany Sanchez, Port Charlotte girls’ cross-country coach. “She has a mindset that once she puts her mind to something she’s going to own it and take it.”
It was that approach, one where Coogan placed an emphasis on having fun coupled with her desire to win that made her a force to be reckoned with at each meet.
“I hadn’t raced for a while, and you forget how much you love racing, until you’re not racing,” said Coogan. “Cross-country is definitely my favorite sport over track. I was just so thrilled to be running again, especially cross-country. It’s something I love so much.”
Coogan’s mercurial trajectory is even more impressive since she didn’t start running until her freshman year of high school. Prior to that, she would usually run once a year, in the annual Turkey Trot, something that seemed more like a marathon than a 5k race, she said.
“I knew I wanted to do a sport going into high school,” said Coogan. “I lack any kind of hand-eye coordination. So, that left basically running or swimming. And I had tried swimming, but I wasn’t a big fan because I get cold very easily. So, getting into the cold was a no go. So, I was like I’ll try running, and it ended up I was pretty good at it. So, I was like I’ll keep running. From there, I just fell in love with it.”
This past fall season brought with it a series of unknowns to a new environment, but it was so those intangible qualities possessed by Coogan that dispelled any questions or doubts her critics may have had.
“She came to us over the summer, a transfer and obviously we had known about her from her past running career at Charlotte, and were very impressed by her then,” said Sanchez. “We were thrilled to have her come join our program. She fit very well into our program with the girls. She was coming off of an injury. We weren’t putting any expectations on her. We wanted to make sure she stayed healthy and strong, and felt confident in her performances.”
Coogan also participates in track and is a distance runner, competing in the mile, two-mile, 1600 and 3200. However, her heart belongs to another sport.
“Track is nothing like cross-country,” said Coogan. “You’re out there in the woods, in the dirt and in the mud.”
The Pirate senior has a defined penchant for the sport and her self-discipline was a harbinger of what was yet to come.
“She’s one of those types of runners, when she’s not at practice, she’s doing workouts on her own and just doing everything she can to remain healthy and not overworking,” said Sanchez.
Don’t let Coogan’s looks fool you, although diminutive in stature, she’s an intrepid warrior with an overwhelming desire to win and the heart of lioness.
“She’s very tiny, and like the saying, ‘she may be little but she’s very strong,” said Sanchez. “And just as strong as she is as a runner, is her personality. She fit well into our program. We had our banquet (two weeks ago), and we had three seniors graduating, her included, and I said, ‘It felt like we had her the whole time.’”
A Personal Record at the Tri-County meet at North Port High School, was symbolic of the year Coogan was having, establishing new standards and rising to the occasion consistently.
“That was a really fun race because it was our only afternoon race,” said Coogan. “I love the North Port course because it’s a super fast course. It was the second time that season that the boys actually raced before us. It was really nice to have the boys cheer us on while we were running. It also added anticipation because we were watching the boys finish, and we were saying, ‘I wish that was us. We’re so jealous.’”
The meet’s size gave it a more intimate feel, said Coogan. Many of the team’s family members were in attendance to help cheer the Lady Pirates on, because of the venues proximity to Port Charlotte, providing a source of encouragement and motivation.
“It was definitely one of my favorite races of the season,” said Coogan. “You could really feel the team’s presence there.”
A strong year, capped by a first place finish at districts and regionals, punched Coogan’s ticket for a trip to Tallahassee to compete in states, where she placed 13th. The environment of the event itself left an indelible imprint on the runner.
“That was definitely amazing,” said Coogan, who said the temperature was very cool the morning of the State meet. “To experience any sort of state meet in high school is incredible, and there aren’t many experiences like it. I definitely feel blessed to have had the opportunity to run at states and that course is absolutely gorgeous.”
She’s also been able to balance school with her hectic schedule, where she trains and competes, the frenetic pace is endemic to sport, where there’s never a dull moment.
“Time management is everything,” said Coogan. “Whenever I’m not running, I’m working in class. Whenever I get a spare moment, I’ll be doing my homework. The name of my game is time management and planning ahead. Usually, my teachers will give extended assignments. You don’t want to do it after a meet because you’re exhausted. You know that if you’re able to get your homework done for the week, you’ll be able to balance things, especially when sometimes you don’t get home until five or six at night, or when you leave your house at 4:30 in the morning. Your homework is already done and prepared.”
Coogan and Sanchez have developed a close bond, and that relationship grew stronger as the season wore on. Sanchez has been a positive influence on Coogan.
“Coach Sanchez is one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met,” said Coogan. “I feel so blessed to have met her. She really inspired me, because not only is she dedicating so much time to us at practice, showing up at 5 a.m., and then after that she doesn’t stop. She goes to work. She’ll go to work, and when she comes back from meets, she works the night shift, working from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., after driving us all day from meets. On top of that, she’s going to nursing school. She’s incredible.”
Sanchez has made a profound difference in Coogan’s life, helping to make the transition easier after the athlete made the decision to transfer schools.
“She provided me with so much support,” said Coogan. “I was nervous and wasn’t sure I was going to fit in. She never made me question my place on the team. She made me really feel at home. She made me feel like I could talk to her, She’s incredible. I feel so fortunate to have had her in my life.”
The reception Coogan received from the Lady Pirates still resonates loudly with her as she was readily accepted by a culture that helped her reach her potential.
“Coming to a new team, I was nervous about how the girls would interact with me, and if it would be awkward,” said Coogan. “They embraced me the second I got there. I immediately felt like they were family. They were so supportive. They all lift you up. We all get individual times, but we’re a team. We all ran for each other. It’s really incredible to be in an atmosphere like that. I really never had something like that before. They’re just incredible girls. They work so hard. They inspired me throughout the season.”
Sanchez is proud of what Coogan accomplished in 2018, and is looking forward to with eager anticipation the opportunities that await following her interscholastic career.
“I can’t wait to see what she does in college, she’s going to absolutely kill it,” said Sanchez. “Her main thing is to be proud of herself. Runners especially when they get to the point where she’s at, it can get in their heads a lot. If there’s a race that she’s not proud of, take it and learn from it, and not let it get you down for the next race.”
Not one to set defined goals, Coogan’s objective was to do her best and let the results fall into place.
“My goal was to go out there and leave everything on the course, every single time I raced and I feel like I achieved that,” said Coogan. “I feel like I gave this season my all, and I’m proud of what I accomplished.”
All-Area Team
Aleecia Collins
Charlotte, Sophomore
“She only started running in June and made a huge impact for us this season,” said Chris Robishaw, Charlotte girls cross-country coach. “Our most improved runner. She finished first for us at regionals, running the fastest time of anyone for us this season.”
Mackenzie Flowers
Charlotte, Junior
Our most consistent runner and our team MVP,” said Robishaw. “Finished first for us in her third state finals race. She continues to improve each season.”
Amy Quinones-Padilla
Port Charlotte, Senior
“Amy is a hard worker,” said Stefany Sanchez, Port Charlotte girls cross-country coach. “She knows what it takes and what’s required of her to reach her goals. This past season, she pushed herself harder than she had before and it really paid off.”
Alexa Roughton
Charlotte, Senior
“Our captain and our leader,” said Robishaw. “Earned the Scholastic and Coaches award. She symbolizes the word TEAM. She made the most of all four years, and is the first Lady Tarpon to run in four state finals.”
Victoria Simeone
Charlotte, Senior
“Our best all around athlete,” said Robishaw. “She received the Unsung Hero Award. She finished first for us twice and had a strong race at her second state finals.”
Alexis Smith
North Port, Junior
“Alexis is a talented athlete whose drive extends beyond the race to school and life,” said Jen Reed, North Port girls cross-country coach. “She is a pleasure to coach.”
