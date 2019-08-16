By VINNIE PORTELL
VENICE — Josh Hunter had everything going for him until March 21, 2009.
He was happily married to his high school sweetheart, Anne. He was a college graduate who, after winning a state championship with Southeast High School football in the mid-’90s, returned to the area to coach.
And after getting his start as an assistant football coach and P.E. teacher at Lakewood Ranch in the early 2000s, he was hired as the first-ever head coach of Braden River High School in 2005.
It was there that he met his best friend and assistant coach, Doug Garrity. The two were practically inseparable, spending days and nights coaching and talking about football.
But all of that came to an abrupt end.
On that fateful spring evening, an intoxicated Hunter got behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 with three passengers on his way home from a party at Venice coach John Peacock’s house. He flipped the vehicle on the northbound on-ramp from State Road 681 to I-75.
Though Hunter and two other passengers were uninjured, Garrity, 27, was thrown from the truck and died later at Sarasota Doctors Hospital from blunt force trauma to his head.
Hunter was charged in June of 2010 with DUI manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison, but earned an early release of Jan. 28, 2018, from former governor Rick Scott and the Clemency Board.
Now just over 10 years removed from that tragic event, which affected so many lives, Hunter is on the path to rehabilitation in society — holding down a full-time job, serving the community and, recently, becoming a member of the Venice football coaching staff.
“I’m not just here to coach football,” Hunter said. “I’m here to share my story and let people know that you don’t want to go down the same road that I did.
“I made the worst mistake that you could ever make, being responsible for somebody else’s life. That’s something you wake up with. It’s something you go to bed with. And it’s awful.”
Released
Following his release from prison, Hunter served one year of house arrest and has been working as a hurricane window installer in Manatee County. Two weeks ago, he began his new role as the assistant offensive line coach with Venice High football.
Hunter is finally starting to see the world with a positive perspective, but the path to this point hasn’t been easy for the now 42-year-old.
“I’m not only lucky, but I’m extremely grateful to be where I am now,” he said. “I remember sitting in a cell that I couldn’t stretch my arms out thinking that I had a beautiful wife and a great job. And the stupidity of doing what I did caused me to be here. That in itself is a tough thing to look yourself in the mirror about.”
Hunter is on probation until 2026, meaning he must hold down a job, have regular check-ins with his parole officer, attend AA meetings, make speeches about his accident and complete 1,200 hours of community service. He also has a lifetime ban on driving.
Hunter likely would have never made it to this point without the support of his friends and family — particularly Anne, and Garrity’s parents, John and Dehlia.
Not only did the Garritys forgive Hunter the very next day after the crash, but they also fought for his release, writing letters to the Clemency Board for a hearing.
It took a meeting, monthly phone calls, and even Dehlia pulling Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi aside at a Manatee County Bar Association meeting to remind her of Hunter.
After a year, their efforts paid off as Hunter was rewarded clemency and an early release date in January of last year.
“We got to know Josh Hunter through our son because they were best friends,” John Garrity said. “We know that our son would have wanted us to do whatever we could for Josh. It was an accident. It wasn’t a deliberate thing.
“My wife and I, we looked at it as all four of the people who were in the vehicle that night were all just as responsible as the driver was.”
Honoring Doug
There’s not a day that goes by that Hunter doesn’t think about Garrity, or “Fresh,” as he was affectionately called.
While the journey to earn his freedom back was riddled with days that seemed like they’d never end and thoughts of never seeing it, Hunter knows there’s no one to blame for his mistake but himself.
“People always say, ‘I don’t know how you got through this.’ But like I tell the kids out here, human beings are resilient,” he said. “You adapt to your surroundings and the situation. It’s something I had to do and you just get it done. I don’t complain about it. This is part of it.
“If at all I start feeling bad for myself, I think, ‘I’m the one that did this. There’s no one to be upset at but myself.’ Because I’ve not only affected my life, but all these other people who have went through this.”
Much of what motivates both Hunter and the Garrity family is to live their lives like Doug would have wanted.
“Fresh” lived his life “all-in,” Hunter said. Whether that meant coaching the weightlifting teams, staying late for practice or using his free time on the weekends to game plan for football, Hunter said his best friend let nothing hold him back as he chased his passion of teaching and mentoring kids.
Garrity wound up spending so much time with the Hunter family that his parents had to tell him to give them some breathing room.
“A lot of times, Doug would say, ‘Well, I’m sleeping at Josh and Anne’s tonight,’ which would be on Saturday nights,” Dehlia Garrity said. “And we’d be like, ‘Doug, they need their space.’ And he’d be like, ‘No, they don’t mind.’ I would see Anne at the football games on Friday nights and I’d tell her to text me and we’d get him out of there, but she’d say, ‘No, no, we don’t mind.’ It was great.”
It was clear to see that Garrity not only loved football and teaching kids, but the Hunter family as well.
Honoring that passion is something that Hunter cherishes, and made him firm in his commitment to return to coaching.
“Everyone knew how I cared about Fresh,” Hunter said. “He was like a stepbrother to me in a way. He’s the reason I wanted to get back into coaching, but also the reason I didn’t want to coach. Because I know I’ll never capture that moment again like I had when he was there with me.
“But the other side of it is, I want to coach because I want to continue doing what he loved to do. He was all-in with whatever he did.
“I’d do anything to bring him back.”
Living life how Doug would have wanted is also what pushed the Garritys to forgiveness.
Doug would have wanted them to forgive Hunter, the Garritys said. So forgive him they did, and then they did whatever was in their power to get him out of prison.
“We know how Douglas was, and how he would be,” Dehlia Garrity said. “We would encourage any parent who loses a child to think how your child would want you to be. Because they can’t be here to do it, you have to carry on for them.
“I really think that’s what kept us going.”
Back into coaching
There were plenty of times that Hunter never thought he would coach again.
He stayed in contact with Peacock often, talking about football and life, and the head coach never gave up on him, even when Hunter had doubts about his future.
“He’d always tell me, ‘Man, we need a coach,’” Hunter said of his conversations with Peacock. “And I’d always say, ‘Coach, they’re never gonna let me.’ And he’d say, ‘Yes, they will. They’ll let you do it. You need to stay positive.’ That was him, he stayed on me about it.”
So this summer, Hunter applied to be a coach again with the Sarasota County School Board. Initially, he was denied and had to write a letter of appeal and speak about his reasons for wanting to coach again.
He didn’t hear back for six weeks, but eight days before fall camp began his approval finally came through.
“I can’t tell you how happy and blessed we are to have him coaching our kids,” Peacock said. “Hopefully, our kids can learn from his mistakes. He’s here for the kids. He doesn’t even want people to know he’s here. He’s here for the right reasons.
“We didn’t know how it was going to work out, but we prayed about it and did everything to get him in as a volunteer for us. What a great resource for our kids to have, even away from the football part.
“We’ve all been kids and thought we were bulletproof and think nothing will happen to us. He felt the same way. He was on top of his game and something bad happened. But he’s been able to rebound and it hasn’t been an easy road.”
Hunter said his lifetime ban on driving makes getting to practices and games difficult, but his wife, fellow coaches and friends have been there for him to ensure he doesn’t miss out.
His role for now is assisting Indians offensive line coach Dave Butler, and Hunter said he is grateful for the coach welcoming him in with open arms.
But there’s much more to Hunter’s return than coming back to coach the sport he loves.
Sharing his story
To say that Hunter’s life has changed since March 21, 2009, would be an understatement.
What he makes of that change is what’s now of the utmost importance to him.
That means not only living his life like Doug would have wanted, but also by telling his story so that he can help kids to make better choices in their own lives.
“The kids have been awesome,” Hunter said. “I’ve shared my story with the kids. I actually had one player come up to me afterwards and he kind of equated my situation to his in a certain way, and that was a pretty cool moment.
“If I can sit here and the 50 guys that I spoke to, if I impact one of them, it’s worth it. I hope that these kids can look back 15 years down the road and think, ‘I have all this going for me like coach Hunter did, and look what he did.’
He plans to speak to them a few more times about the subject to reinforce the idea throughout the season.
Hunter and the Garritys remain close, texting each other every morning and reconnecting at least every couple of months over dinner.
He’d like to eventually renew his teaching certificate and get back to teaching and coaching full-time. In the spring, he plans to evaluate this season, and hopes to keep making steps forward in his coaching journey.
“He’s thankful for the people who have helped him get to this point — the Sarasota School Board, Venice High Principal Eric Jackson, athletic director Pete Dombroski, Peacock and the rest of the coaching staff and, of course, his family and the Garrity family.
As far as the Garritys are concerned, Hunter’s getting back into coaching is the perfect next step in the rehabilitation of a man that’s shown he’s learned from tragedy.
“Josh has grieved so much and has felt so much guilt and pain,” Dehlia Garrity said. “He’s constantly letting us know how sorry he is and how deeply hurt he is of what happened.
“We know that this new door opening for Josh is going to help him heal, and that’s what we want for him. We knew that Doug and Josh always wanted to work with kids, and he hasn’t lost that passion he’s always had.
“This is a great sign to us that he’s back into coaching with Venice.”
