ENGLEWOOD – At this time last season, Ben Crumpton was sitting on the bench for the Lemon Bay High School boys soccer team.
It’s not like he had a choice, having torn his ACL early in his junior year and wondering if he would ever come back.
Not only did he come back, but he was expected to take up the slack left following the graduation of Area Player of the Year Blake Dean.
Crumpton had responded, leading the team with 17 goals while being a facilitator of the Manta Rays offense and helping a traditionally moribund program to one of its best seasons in history with an 11-6 mark going into play this week.
“We came in thinking about playing as a team and working every day to get better,” Crumpton said. “I came in thinking that I had to play to the best of my ability and make the team better.”
Crumpton was born in England, where soccer is less a passion than a religion. His father played as a youth, while his brother, Jordan, played for England’s under-21 national team. The family came to the United States when Ben was nine.
“We’re a big outdoor family. We love the water and the sun. Getting to play soccer 12 months out of the year was kind of a fringe benefit,” said Neville Crumpton, Ben’s father.
Crumpton joined Charlotte Premier upon arriving in the states, helping it to a state championship as a defender, yet when he came to Lemon Bay as a freshman played golf before joining the soccer team as a sophomore.
He started immediately, playing right-mid and with the mindset of a defensive player. He was a small player, but showed an intensity few people have to make up for it.
Crumpton was expected to have more of a role as a junior captain, but a torn knee early in the season brought things to a halt, which he said he used as fuel for this season.
“I wanted to prove myself. Blake was one of my best friends, so I wanted to prove myself to him and my teammates,” Crumpton said. “I came in thinking I would be one of the top players and it would have to be on the offensive end.”
Crumpton rehabbed his knee quickly, moved to center forward and the move has paid dividends. It started with a hat trick against Imagine and has carried through much of the season, all the while not showing any signs of his previous injury. As a team dominated by upperclassmen who have played together for years, it has resulted in success the program hasn’t seen since going 11-5-4 in 2012-13.
“He’s a person who can control the game and see the game with a perspective that other players can’t, so he has a chance to score where others don’t,” Lemon Bay coach Emilio Baradith said. “You can tell he’s from a soccer culture because that’s how he sees the game.”
“He watches a lot of football and picks up a lot of tips from watching the Premier League. Passing, how to read the ball and the game. He uses it to get better,” Neville said.
Harley Rusher has been Crumpton’s main partner in crime, leading the team with 12 assists. He said having played with him since childhood has allowed them to have a symbiotic relationship on the field.
“We match up well. His moving to midfield was great because the position I play I’m able to feed him and we really come together,” Rusher said. “Last year’s injury has pushed him to make this his best year. He’s taken the younger kids under his wing and has helped them develop.”
Crumpton said he doesn’t plan on playing soccer in college, especially after the injury.
“I plan on getting my associates in business and hopefully start an entrepreneurship and a business from there,” Crumpton said.
