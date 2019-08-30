By Daniel Finton
Sun Correspondent
One week after DeSoto its opener to Charlotte 24-0, the Bulldogs went to overtime against Lake Placid Friday night.
Each team was granted possession at the 10-yard line and was guaranteed four plays.
The Bulldogs had the first chance to score and they converted a rushing touchdown in only one down through that of William Maybell, they also scored their extra point. The scores stood at 28-21.
The Dragons were not as lucky and failed to convert their opportunity, which saw the bulldogs reign victorious. The final score being, 28-21.
Trends of the game: DeSoto used the running game throughout the first quarter, but it ended the period at 7-6.
DeSoto opted for the passing game in the second quarter. The Bulldogs quarterback Tony Blanding made a few strong throws to boost the team to a 21-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Dragons scored two touchdowns and scored a two point conversion that saw the scores equal at 21-21 in the 4th quarter with 30 seconds to play.
Key plays: Lake Placid started with the ball in the second half but they soon lost possession after fumbling the pig skin at the 30yard line. The pressure was beginning to mount against the dragons and Blanding attempted another 40 yard throw, similarly to the one from the second quarter, however it was intercepted from Lake Placid’s Isiah Patterson, stealing possession from Desoto. Richardson helped Desoto in seeing out the third quarter unscathed by the attacking onslaught. No scoring occurred throughout the third quarter.
The fourth quarter turned out to be a cagy affair and it appeared more and more likely throughout the quarter that the final quarter would be similar to the previous. When the bulldogs did manage a brief spell with the ball, it was abruptly ended from an impressive sack from Lake Placid’s, Ian Dominguez.
After the Dragons managed their second touchdown of the game, the Bulldogs were pinned into their own end of the field and were eventually forced into a punt.
The Dragons had a chance to snatch a third touchdown that would put them at an equal score, if a two point conversion was converted from the 1 yard line, with only fifty-one seconds left in the game. The Dragons scored the touchdown. The score stood at 21-19 and the dragons were desperate to complete their two point conversion.
A holding call against the Bulldogs defense gave the dragon’s another opportunity for a two point conversion, this time from the one yard line.
The Dragons converted the chance.
What it means:
The Bulldogs lost their first game to Charlotte, but mounted a good fight against the dragons that saw the game’s regulation end 21-21. Desoto are surely happy that they managed some points on the board, unlike their last fixture, however, questions may have to be asked.
going into the rest of the season. The loss of a massive lead will surely worry Desoto.
