CAPE CORAL — Yarzmen Wesley scored twice in limited action and William Maybel reached the end zone on the ground and through the air as the DeSoto County football team put a damper on Cape Coral’s homecoming with a 43-14 victory in a District 5A-13 contest.
DeSoto (3-2, 2-0) was able to stay atop the district along with Cypress Lake, which blew out Estero.
Wesley, who sat out the first half, rushed for 119 yards on four carries, including a 56-yard TD run on the third play from scrimmage in the second half to make it 29-7. He added a 37-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter to blow the game open.
Cape Coral (0-6, 0-2) came out swinging, holding the ball for nearly eight minutes on its opening drive and scoring on a 1-yard run from Adrian Medacco to take a 7-0 lead.
It was all Bulldogs from there, who responded with a quick touchdown from Jakemis Pelham and two-point conversion to take the lead for good.
After a missed Cape Coral field goal, Maybel climaxed a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run and added another just before halftime for a 22-7 DeSoto lead.
Ethan Redden closed out the scoring for DeSoto with a 5-yard run with less than three minutes left.
KEY PLAYS: After allowing the opening score, the Bulldogs drove quickly, with Tony Blanding rushing for a crucial 30 yards to set up the score that put DeSoto up for good. That TD to Maybel late in the half was the dagger for Cape Coral.
KEY STATS: Yarzmen Wesley had those 119 yards rushing, but DeSoto had many stars on the ground. Pelham added 68 and D’Avion Brown had 49. Medacco led the Seahawks with 68 yards and didn’t play in the second half. Smith had 119 yards passing for Cape Coral, but went 0 for 10 with an interception at the end of the game.
WHAT IT MEANS: It’s always big when you win a district game on the road, and DeSoto was able to do that, which will be huge when they play three district games following Lemon Bay next week. DeSoto and Cypress Lake could be the two teams fighting it out for the top spot when they play Oct. 25. Cape Coral stayed winless and will play out the string with promising sophomore quarterback Duncan Smith.
QUOTES: “We came out flat and I saw that when the defense came on the field the first time. It took a little while for us to light a fire and take over the game,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay.
“I was just anxious to get into the game. I was smelling the end zone from the sideline in the first half and when I got in, I knew what I had to do,” Yarzmen Wesley, DeSoto tailback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.