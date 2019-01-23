With the high school basketball season nearing its end, the Lady Indians are shaping up at just the right time.
Powered by the duo of Ellie DiGiacomo and Brook DuBay on Tuesday night, Venice (5-14, 2-6) held off the Mustangs for a 58-47 win at Lakewood Ranch High School.
“That was a total team effort because we took care of the basketball,” Venice coach Joel Holloway said. “We’ve been having trouble with turnovers. They ran the offenses, they played great defense. It was a total team win. Everyone stepped up and did what they were supposed to do.”
Though Venice turned the ball over 16 times against Lakewood Ranch, its defense nearly evened out the margin by forcing the Mustangs to commit 11 turnovers themselves.
When it came down to it, DiGiacomo and DuBay were too much to stop, as they combined for 44 points.
DiGiacomo set the tone of the game early as she drilled three of her six 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Venice jumped out to an 18-11 lead.
DuBay wasn’t far behind as she finished the first frame with nine points and four rebounds on the way to a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.
“I practice a lot and they were going in tonight,” said DiGiacomo, who holds the Indians’ record for 3-pointers in a game with seven. “It feels good.”
Though Taylor Young did as much as she could to keep the Mustangs in the game, it wasn’t enough to keep up with Venice’s scoring duo.
Young scored 23 points and stole the ball three times as Lakewood Ranch hung around within 10 points of Venice for most of the night.
However, a Mustangs scoring drought to start the fourth quarter allowed Venice to push its lead to double digits and comfortably coast to the win.
For the Indians, the win marks their second in district play and comes at a crucial time of the season as the district playoffs begin in two weeks.
“We’ve got people who are healthy coming off injuries and the holidays,” Holloway said. “It was just really hard to get any kind of momentum going and get some consistency of play.
“We’ve had time to do that. We’ve gotten better. The results don’t always show it, but we’re working our butts off every day trying to get better.”
