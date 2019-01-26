The Venice Indians girls basketball team has been working to put together a complete game.
When its shots are falling, Venice struggles to contain its opponents. When the Indians play stout defense, they can’t put the ball in the hoop.
In Thursday’s contest against the visiting Sarasota Sailors, the Indians wilted under a confluence of turnovers and a three-pronged offensive approach from the Sailors, falling 68-32. The loss drops the Indians’ record to 5-16.
“You can’t turn ball over that much, and we can’t keep digging ourselves in a hole,” Indians coach Joel Holloway said. “They’re a talented team and we didn’t push them out of their comfort zone.”
Early in the game, Venice proved to have no answer for Sailors guards Cheyenne Stubbs and Kelly Brown, or for forward Kate Meyer down low.
In the first quarter, Sarasota scored the first five points before a layup by Kirsten Dooling got Venice on the board. That did little to slow down the Sailors’ momentum as they finished the quarter on a 17-3 run to hold a 22-5 advantage.
In the second quarter the Sailors unleashed a 2-2-1 full court press to force the Indians into turnovers and convert easy layups. A layup by Liv Sleight got Venice to within 41-10, but the game was out of reach by that point.
The Indians played much better in the second half, trading baskets with the Sailors for much of the third quarter, but couldn’t close the gap. A jumper by Stubbs at the buzzer of the third quarter gave Sarasota a 62-27 lead and triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.
Stubbs led the Sailors with 17 points and four rebounds while Meyer added 14 points and five rebounds. Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
For the Indians, Nathalie Bencie scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four blocks. Ellie DiGiacomo made three treys to score nine points and Sleight added seven points.
Venice will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday as it hosts the Sarasota Christian Blazers.
