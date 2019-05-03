After two straight nights of extra-inning wins, the Port Charlotte baseball team got more good news on Thursday as four players signed to play collegiate baseball.
The program showed it’s depth as they now have five players planning to play at the next level with another committed.
“It’s definitely a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Mitchell Derocher, who has battled back from Tommy John surgery. “It’s been a burden in my mind for the past few years, waiting to find out if I would find somewhere to play. To find a set spot for my future feels really good.
“This team has been playing together since we were 5-years-old and we’ve been pushing each other over the years and getting better and better.”
Among the signees were Derocher (University of the Cumberlands), Ryan Lomski (Florida Southern College), Jordan Del Colle (Missouri Baptist), Scott McLean (Missouri Baptist).
For some it has been in the works for a while, others had to sweat it out.
“It’s pretty relieving,” Del Colle said. “You never know going into your senior year like if you’re gonna get anything. It’s nice because I’ve been playing my entire life and now I get to keep going.”
Lomski was of the latter. He had no clue what would happen until his offer came in during the second half of his senior year.
“I really had no idea going into the second half of the school year where I was going or what I was going to do,” Lomski said. “You talk to all these people and they tell you all these amazing things and you’re kind of like, ‘I don’t really believe you.’ It was a very long process. It’s good that it’s over.”
For McLean and Del Colle, they will continue a bond forged over years of playing together as they travel to Missouri after graduation.
“It’s awesome because we’ve been playing together since we were like 12 actually,” McLean said. “It’s really cool that we have the opportunity to do that. It’s relieving, but the work doesn’t stop now. I gotta keep grinding.”
Dunn-Perez off to college
Before heading north to Jacksonville to compete in the state track meet, senior John Perez-Dunn signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track for Southeastern University.
Dunn-Perez qualified for states in both cross country and the 3200 meters. Southeastern gives him a chance to continue his sport and faith.
“It was more for my major, I’m going into ministry,” Dunn-Perez said. “They have a great Christian college, sort of God’s plan. It’s very relieving.”
Girls basketball’s resurgence nets two signees
The girls basketball team saw a major turnaround this year, raising its win total from two to 15. Two pillars of that success were guards Alani Qualls and Ashlyn Henderson.
Qualls signed with North Country Community College and Henderson signed with Warner University.
“It’s kind of stress free,” Qualls said. “I now know what I’m doing and it’s been very stressful trying to find out where I’m going to college. Now the stress kind of melted away. The coach said I reminded him of one of the current players that’s graduating and it was a smaller college, which is a good fit.”
“I thought it was going to go into the summer,” Henderson added of her path. “My coach sent out my game film and I did a work out with them. They were looking for a shooter and I shoot.”
Cole saves college chances, signs with Florida Southern
As one of the more dominant keepers in program history, going to play in college isn’t much of a surprise for Hunter Cole, but it certainly is a relief. Cole finished his senior year with 228 saves and caps it off by signing with Florida Southern College.
“It feels pretty awesome,” Cole said. “I’ve been waiting four years for this and it’s been my dream and it finally came true. For the past three years I’ve wanted to go there. I’ve been going to all the camps there. I always had a backup plan, but this was my main plan.”
