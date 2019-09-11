A week ago, the Venice volleyball team took its first loss of the season as it couldn’t close out two neck-and-neck sets to open its match against Cardinal Mooney.
On Tuesday night at Riverview, the Lady Indians looked to have put those woes behind them as they won a back-and-forth first set, 25-21. However, the errors quickly piled up for Venice (5-2, 2-0) as it dropped the next three sets in a 3-1 loss to the Rams (25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 18-25).
For Riverview and coach Nickie Halbert, a former Lady Indian player, the win against Venice was a first for her in her time coaching the Rams.
“To beat a team that we’ve struggled with in the past is great,” Halbert said. “We were just so sick of them beating us. We knew something had to change.”
Up one set to nothing, Venice was on the verge of taking control of the match as senior outside hitter Sadie Kluner rifled off one of her team-high 18 kills to take a 23-22 lead.
But the slim advantage wouldn’t hold up as a serve hit into the net and a poorly timed pass allowed Riverview to tie the match at one set apiece.
“We’re obviously still trying to work through some things as you could see in the match tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We had a good opportunity to close out game 2 and we weren’t able to do that. Momentum kind of switched at that point. But win or lose, we didn’t play very good volleyball tonight. We have a lot to work on.”
Though the Lady Indians would rally to take a four-point lead midway through the third set, more errors let Riverview creep back in to the dismay of a visibly frustrated Wheatley.
The problems only got worse in the fourth and final set as balls were hit out of bounds, into the net, or to the wrong teammate.
Venice handled Riverview’s attack for much of the night despite the miscues — as Kluner led with 18 digs, followed by Ireland Ferguson (16) and Maxine DeVries (11). But its defense wasn’t enough.
Leading a largely inexperienced team, Wheatley acknowledged it may take some time for his players to become comfortable pulling out sets that could go either way.
With a daunting schedule upcoming, the Lady Indians will have a good chance to get used to playing in plenty of tight sets. They play Hoover (Alabama) on Thursday before hosting the Battle at the Beach tournament — featuring some of the top teams in Florida — on Friday and Saturday. Then, they’ll travel to Las Vegas next weekend for the Durango Classic.
“They’re obviously not as comfortable as I’d like them to be,” Wheatley said. “And I probably need to do a better job of coaching this team because I’m obviously not doing a very good job right now.”
