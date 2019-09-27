It wasn’t long ago that Da’Marion Escort spent his Friday nights idolizing high school football stars such as running backs Matt LaRoche and Brandon Gregory as they led Venice High to the playoffs.
Escort still spends many Friday nights at Powell-Davis Stadium, but now it’s his turn to impress under the lights as a Venice running back.
“Last year I came to watch Brandon Gregory, and when I saw him play I was like, ‘Yeah, I gotta come here,’” Escort said.
“I used to come and see Matt LaRoche, too. I look up to both of those guys.”
The sophomore running back came to Venice from North Port last fall after a semester of home schooling and playing youth football as a 14-year-old freshman.
He knew what to expect from the coaches and players he’d grown up watching, but what he didn’t see coming was his immediate promotion to varsity.
At first, the Venice coaches thought he’d fit in at middle linebacker, where he played this spring for the Indians. But it soon became apparent that his physicality was better used on offense.
With a varsity spot within reach, Escort filled out his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame this summer in the weight room, eventually reaching his goal of benching 225 pounds by the end of the summer.
“He runs the ball extremely hard,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “He’s a tough kid. We like to get the ball in his hands, but he just needs to learn the offense a little better.
“It’s just gonna take a little time, but when he finally understands everything, the game is gonna slow down for him and he’s gonna be an even better player. We’re gonna get him those reps, and I think he can be a stud for us.”
The hard work is already paying off as the sophomore has ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries (5.6 yards per carry) — including his favorite play of the season, a 2-yard touchdown run to tie Trinity Christian Academy in the closing minutes of regulation.
He’s gradually become more involved in the offense with each passing week as he continues to learn the intricacies of the Indians’ offense.
Last week against Riverview, he ran for 50 yards on 11 carries.
“He’s been in the game in some crucial moments for us, and he’s answered the bell,” Peacock said. “We have all the confidence in the world in him. I think we’re going to start getting him more reps and I think you’ll start to see more and more of him as the season goes on.
“I can’t imagine what he’s going to look like two years from now. He’s going to be really, really scary.”
Though Escort’s opportunities are limited playing behind senior running back Brian Taylor, the sophomore is looking at Venice’s lead back as another Indian he can draw inspiration from. He studies his moves, the way he prepares and the fire he brings each Friday night.
And after years of watching Indians running backs cement their legacies, Escort knows it could soon be him leading the Venice backfield.
“I want to be the best,” he said. “I wanna be so good they have to be retire No. 13.”
