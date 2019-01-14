The Port Charlotte boys soccer team has had its fair share of struggles this season, from players leaving the program to injuries and the flu making its way through the team.
Coming off a defeat against a tough Mariner squad, which is undefeated in district play, the Pirates saw struggles from the other bench this time as they defeated the visiting Estero Wildcats 3-2.
The theme of the night was yellow cards.
Estero was tagged with seven yellow cards on the evening, as well as blue card, which resulted in a players ejection from the game, but not a suspension. With just under nine minutes left to play in the first half, talk on the Estero sideline included forfeiting the game instead of running the risk of receiving any red cards, which would result in a players suspension.
For all the trouble that Estero faced, the Pirates got out to a fast start, leading 3-0 with 7:55 left to play in the first half. Junior Schnaider Jospeh scored his first goal of the season just seven minutes into the match. Just under five minutes later, it was Joseph again who scored, this goal coming on a well-timed jump kick as he nearly missed interfering with the goaltender, but was able to get his shot into the back of the net.
“I feel great,” said Joseph, a native of Haiti. “Those were my first two goals, so I’m proud of myself. I think tonight will make the team feel better for the rest of the season.”
The Wildcats’ players didn’t see it as a near miss and argued that the goalie was indeed interfered with, which resulted in their first yellow card of the night, with 27 minutes to play in the first half.
On the ensuing start, Port Charlotte forced an Estero turnover and was pushing towards the goal when the Wildcats were called for a penalty just outside of the box. The penalty drew complaints from members of the Wildcats, which led to another yellow card, less than a minute after Joseph’s second goal.
Five minutes later Estero was hit with the blue card for arguing, which resulted in the ejection and the Pirates playing with a man advantage for the remainder of the game.
Freshman forward Greg Williams added a goal for the Pirates with 10:55 left to play in the first half. After the goal by Williams, the Pirates seemed to lack intensity and played with less pressure the rest of the way.
“We did a good job in the first half. we put a lot of pressure in the first half,” said Pirates coach Joe Roca. “In the second half it looked like we were slacking off a bit. But some of these kids are still trying to get over the flu and injuries.”
Estero ended the night with eight shots on goal to pair with their two scores and 16 total shots. The first goal for the Wildcats came with from a penalty kick with four minutes played in the second half. They would later add a goal with 23:00 left in regulation.
The Pirates drew Estero offsides eight times on the night and were able to put 10 shots on goal, but only four of them came in the second half.
“At times we deserved to win the game, and then we didn’t deserve the game,” said Roca. “We should’ve had at least seven goals tonight.”
