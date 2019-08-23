By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Venice volleyball player Ireland Ferguson was in a unique position in 2018 as the first freshman to play for the Lady Indians varsity team in eight years.
It was a tall task, playing with 10 seasoned seniors and against some of the top competition in the state week after week.
But the experience has paid off, as Ferguson is now one of five sophomores on a Venice team that returns just three players in 2019.
“It’s nice having a new team and it’s nice to have some of the old players back, but I mean, it’s a big responsibility now that we’ve lost all of our defenders and having all new ones,” she said. “With me being on the team last year, I have to step it up this year and show everyone what our varsity team is like.”
Though she played as a setter for five years in club volleyball, Ferguson didn’t get the opportunity to be a setter last year behind senior Paige Canevari. Instead, she played the most sets (84) of anyone on the team and coach Brian Wheatley discovered he had rare talent on his hands — just not at the position he may have originally thought.
As a defender, Ferguson proved her worth in 2018, coming up with the fourth-most digs on the team. Entering her second season, she’s only gotten better as she’s switched to the libero position.
“Ireland has absolutely separated herself,” Wheatley said. “She’s a dynamic, awesome defender, and we’re waiting for some of those other defenders to separate themselves, too.”
The other four Indians defenders — junior Trinity Angelo, junior Zoe Ring, sophomore Maylee Lanham and sophomore Natalli Waggoner — are all new to Venice varsity volleyball, and Ferguson is doing whatever she can to help elevate their game.
“If I see they need to change something, I’ll let them know,” Ferguson said. “Everything that Wheatley is telling us to do, I try to tell them that from a player’s perspective because I know sometimes hearing it from a coach gets old. When you hear it from another player who you know wants the best for you, I think that helps a lot.”
Through two matches, Ferguson’s commitment to defense is already paying off.
She leads Venice with 27 digs and has helped bring consistency to the Indians that’s played a big role in the team’s 2-0 start.
With back-to-back sweeps, the season couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start, but Ferguson and the other Indians know they still have a long ways to go if they want to live up to the standard set by the now-graduated seniors — who went to the state playoffs in two straight seasons.
However, she’s armed with the experience of playing with those former Indians, and the lessons she learned as a freshman can now be passed down to her new teammates for seasons to come.
“Just the heart that you give to the other girls,” said Ferguson on what she learned from the seniors last season. “I definitely learned how to communicate, too. I’m trying to talk more on the court and I know it’s helping them to hear another voice. It’s all about communication and the love you put into it.”
