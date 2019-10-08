If the playoffs started today, there would be three local teams reaching the postseason.
The FHSAA released its initial RPI rankings on Tuesday, which will determine this year's playoff field. Outside of district champions, the top four in each region will get an at-large bid.
Port Charlotte (third in 6A Region 3), Charlotte (fourth in 6A Region 3), Venice (third in 7A Region 2) would all receive at least an at-large bid and are in contention to win the district.
Port Charlotte (6-1) was ranked 43rd overall and was the top one-loss team in 6A coming in at No. 7. Charlotte (5-1) was ranked 107th overall and 19th in 6A.
Venice (3-3), which has bolstered its schedule with nationally ranked opponents, sits at 114 overall and 20 in 7A.
DeSoto sits just outside the top eight in 5A Region 4 and North Port is 18th in 7A Region 3. Lemon Bay is seventh in 4A Region 3, but only the top five make it since there is no district.
The formula used to determine RPI consists of 35 percent win percentage, 35 percent opponents' win percentage and 30 percent opponents' opponents' win percentage.
Palmetto, who resides in the Pirates' and Tarpons' district, is the No. 1 overall team in 6A, which has helped both teams' strength of schedule. The Tarpons host the Tigers on Friday.
