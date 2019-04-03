ENGLEWOOD — Mariner pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held off a Lemon Bay rally in the bottom of the frame to defeat the Manta Rays, 3-2, in a non-district softball game Wednesday night.
The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 going into the final inning, but the Tritons managed to score twice without the benefit of a hit thanks to two walks and some sloppy fielding by Lemon Bay.
Kennedy Burnam started the inning by drawing a walk off of Mantas pitcher Ella Kraszewski. Burnam stole second and was sacrificed to third. Kraszewski then walked Hailey Biddle and Georgia Waddell reached on a throwing error to load the bases. Laila Jones hit a soft liner to left and Olivia Gibb made a running catch, but pinch runner Marissa Gibbs tagged up and scored to give the Tritons a 2-1 lead. Dee Bent hit a grounder to third that was misplayed for another error as Biddle scored what proved to be the winning run.
The Mantas did not go quietly against Mariner pitcher Hannah Holloway in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Elizabeth Caviston reached on an error and Bailey Grossenbacher followed with a single, her third hit of the game. Christian Chandler lofted a fly ball over right fielder Erinn Pratt's head for a single that scored Caviston and put the potential tying run at third with one out. But Holloway got Leanna Kelly on a called third strike and, after Chandler stole second, got Karlie Sweiderk on a comebacker to the mound to end the game.
"It was a tough way to lose," Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. "We couldn't have had a better opportunity in the seventh to get a rally going and have two seniors come up to the plate. Unfortunately, we could not pull it out but we've been struggling lately, so that was a good team effort. More solid defense, Ella pitched a good game and Christain did a heck of a job behind the plate."
Kraszewski gave up only three hits, walked five and struck out five, but was charged with the two unearned runs in the top of the seventh.
"The walk and the two errors definitely hurt," Pinkham said. "But there were no huge innings like we've been giving up so that's progress. Holloway is the best pitcher we've faced all year and that's why we choose to play them every year because she does a great job."
The teams were scoreless for the first three innings, but Triton shortstop Bent led off the fourth inning by depositing Kraszewski's first pitch over the left field fence for a solo homer.
The Mantas tied it in the fifth when Caviston drew a two-out walk, stole second, and came home on Grossenbacher's double.
Lemon Bay, now 6-7 on the year, will host Dunbar for Senior Night on Thursday.
MARINER 3, LEMON BAY 2
Mariner 000 100 2 - 3 3 1
Lemon Bay 000 010 1 - 2 6 2
WP - Hannah Holloway LP - Ella Kraszewski. Leading hitters: Bailey Grossenbacher (LB) 3-4, 2 2B, RBI; Destiny Ashcraft (LB) 2-3; Dee Bent (M) 1-4, HR, RBI. Records: Mariner 11-7, Lemon Bay 6-7.
