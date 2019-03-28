UPDATE: The Venice baseball team will play Flanagan High School of Pembroke Pines, FL today at 4 p.m., with the winner playing in the tournament championship game on Friday afternoon.
The Flanagan Falcons come into today's game with a 6-2-1 record. The Falcons are led by three .300 + hitters in Maxwell Baldaccini (.500 average through 20 at-bats), Ray Rivera (.379 through 29 at-bats) and Alec Ducasse (.345 through 29 at-bats).
On the mound, the Falcons have two starters they lean on in Derek Cabrera (2.30 ERA and 25 K in 21 1/3 innings) and Stephen Schissler (1.65 ERA and 15 K in 17 innings).
Venice wins second in a row in IMG tournament
The Venice baseball team has now won its first two games of the IMG National Classic. The four-day tournament features 16 high school teams from around the country at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
The Indians (9-3) dispatched Hinsdale Central High, 15-5, in their first game of the tournament on Tuesday and kept the offense rolling into Wednesday, using a six-run fifth inning to beat Florida Christian, 8-2.
Venice’s offense churned out 11 hits, with multi-hit days from Mac Guscette, Michael Robertson, Kevin Dubrule and Reegan Jackowiak.
After allowing the first five batters of the game to reach base and two runs to score, Danny Rodriguez settled in to pitch 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. He struck out six batters and let only two more batters reach base from that point forward.
Venice will play Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines) today at 4 p.m. with a trip to the tournament championship game on the line.
Indians open IMG National Classic in winner's bracket
Exhibiting a powerful offensive performance, the Venice Indians opener at the IMG National Classic on Tuesday afternoon couldn’t have gone much better.
A 16-hit attack, led by Kevin Dubrule, Aidan Corn and Chason Rockymore - all of whom reached base four times - the Indians defeated the Hinsdale Central High Red Devils (Illinois) 15-5 in six innings at the IMG Baseball Complex in Bradenton.
“We knew these guys had only played one game and haven’t been outside very much, but that’s about all we knew about them,” said Indians skipper Craig Faulkner.
Though tournament rules stipulate the mercy rule only comes into effect after five innings, the Indians looked like they would run away with the game after the opening inning. With the Red Devils starter struggling to find the plate, Venice sent 10 hitters to bat before an out was finally recorded.
Mac Guscette and Michael Robertson opened the home first with bases-on-balls. When Dubrule managed to find a pitch to his liking, he ripped a triple to the centerfield wall for a 2-0 lead. Dubrule later singled, doubled and tripled again.
“We’ve been surviving on pitching and defense so far,” said Dubrule. “I didn’t really know anything about these guys, so I was just trying to barrel-up the bat as much as I could. It’s nice to see us starting to hit like I know we can.”
