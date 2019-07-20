By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
The competition has never been as stiff as it is now to make it as a college football player.
While it’s certainly easier to put together film and upload it to the internet, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s any more likely an athlete will catch someone’s eye.
Social media and video services like Hudl are flooded with film of nearly every aspiring athlete across the country, and that means it’s harder to stick out among the crowd.
Students at Venice High already have a leg up on the competition, as head football coach John Peacock has developed a reputation for producing excellence — attracting countless college recruiters to spring practice each season.
But still, it’s not enough anymore to showcase your work only under the Friday night lights.
Along with conditioning, training and scrimmages, high school football players have to also schedule time to increase their exposure in the offseason. Whether it be attending local camps like those hosted by Big County Preps, or making trips to their preferred college destinations, the athletes of today have to put in work around the calendar year.
“It’s every day, even on the weekends,” said rising-junior Weston Wolff on the grind of football. “A normal day, I wake up at probably 5:30. I try to get here as early as I can to be a leader. Obviously go through the workout and do 7-on-7. Then I always try to stay after and get my receivers to catch some extra balls with me. Then, grip strength and any extra stuff to get my game where it needs to be.”
And all that work is before traveling across the state and country to different colleges and showcases.
Elite-level players such as Wolff and rising-senior offensive lineman Thomas Shrader attend as many as 10 college camps throughout the summer as they try to build relationships with coaches and figure out where they fit in best.
Though Wolff is still at least a year away from having to make a decision, Shrader is on the cusp of deciding between Louisville and Florida State — narrowing it down from the 26 offers he received this past year.
While all those camps surely helped boost Shrader’s recruiting profile, he’s had to deal with some pressure and expectations along the way — limited to as few as three or four reps in some camps.
“I feel like camps help a lot,” Shrader said. “But sometimes, camps do expose you. If you have a bad performance, college coaches will be like, ‘Oh, he’s not ready.’
“So there’s some pressure, but it’s not really realistic because you’re not going full pads.”
It’s hard to argue that the extra offseason work hasn’t benefited Shrader and Wolff — who has received four offers, including one from Baylor University — but not every athlete can be as fortunate as them.
For rising-senior Brian Taylor, the clock is ticking on his time to make a good impression.
After transferring to Venice from North Port for his junior season, he didn’t get many chances to stand out as he sat behind Sun All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Gregory — who often carried the ball as much as 30 times a game.
However, 2019 is shaping up to be Taylor’s year as the featured back, and he’s itching for the opportunity. Recently, he attended the Big County Preps Super 60 showcase, putting his newfound strength and balance on display.
“It was really a learning experience,” said Taylor of the Super 60 camp. “They just put a whole bunch of great athletes together to compete against each other. They taught us a whole bunch of skills and just a way to get better.
“It’s exposure, too. That’s really important to me because last year wasn’t so hot for me. This year is my last year so I need to show everything I’ve got.”
With fall practice officially beginning on July 29, the Indians’ mentality will shift away from college recruitment and to one of the most daunting schedules in the state.
But in the back of their mind, they’ll surely be thinking about what they have to do to make it to that next level.
“I just love football and I want to keep it going,” Shrader said of his motivation. “I don’t want high school to be the end of my career, and I don’t want college to be the end, either.
