Can you feel it?
Football is in the air. Fall practice officially began on Monday — not that the Indians haven’t already been hard at work all summer long.
It means we’re that much closer to football season. In fact, this Friday will be the last one of the year before Venice High football returns.
OK, so the Varsity — Junior Varsity game next Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium isn’t going to be quite as exciting as the Indians’ loaded fall schedule, but still, it’s reason to get excited. The week after the Green & White game, Venice will head up to Plant for its annual preseason game.
Before you know it, Aug. 23 will be here and Venice will be hosting one of the top programs in the country in the IMG Ascenders.
Then a week after that, college football makes its 2019 debut and you can follow up your Friday Night Lights by watching former Indians on Saturday afternoons. And a couple of weekends after that, the NFL will be back — with the likes of Trey Burton (Chicago Bears) and Forrest Lamp (L.A. Chargers) representing Venice at the highest level of football.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
First and foremost is the return of high school football, and as is the case every year, this is a new-look Venice team.
What’s new?
At a school like Venice, where players move on to Division-I universities each year, there’s always a big name to replace.
However, this last crop of players to graduate was one of the deepest in recent history — losing 30 seniors to graduation, 12 of which went on to play college football.
So, both the offense and defense will look a little different, and for the first time in four years the Indians will have a kicker not named Zack Sessa.
Offense
At quarterback, Nico DallaCosta is the man and he proved his worth as a backup last season. He’s a player who can attack defenses through the air and on the ground, and will allow coach John Peacock to get back to his typical dual-threat offenses such as the ones ran by Burton and Bryce Carpenter.
DallaCosta will have weapons aplenty, too.
This year, there’s no question who the go-to receiver will be as Weston Wolff broke out in his sophomore season to lead the Indians in receptions (70) and receiving yards (796). His counterparts at receiver are no slouches, either. Sophomores Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston have shown quickness, leaping ability and a knack for making big catches this summer as they will force defenses to pick their poison.
At tight end, Garrett French proved himself last year when Zach Fryar missed some time with an injury last year — with six catches for 110 yards and two TDs in five games.
While it will be a tall task to replace the production of Sun Player of the Year Brandon Gregory at running back, Brian Taylor is up for the challenge as he’s added significant muscle and balance to his game. He showed how explosive he can be in this year’s spring game against the defending 7A state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts, rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
And all of these dangerous weapons will be protected by a fearsome offensive line including recent FSU-commit Thomas Shrader and returners with collegiate offers such as Ethan Mort and Carson Peters.
Defense
The defensive front seven is likely where the Indians will have the most growing pains, as they attempt to replace essentially every impact player from that unit.
However, returners such as Zach Younts and Zac Calhoon at linebacker will help mask some of the losses. Also, expect big things from Jeb Shrader and Charles Bowens on the defensive line as they will help maintain some of the size lost from D-I players such as Marlem Louis, Scott Schenke and Carson Sullivan.
The secondary will likely be where Venice thrives in 2019, as the Indians return starters in Rowan Foskin and Chris George from 2018. Joining them in the secondary will be Steffan Johnson (transfer from North Port) and Charles Brantley (transfer from Riverview).
Johnson has already caught the eye of the Venice coaching staff as a game-changer, coming up with several interceptions and pass breakups in scrimmages this summer.
Brantley may be one of the best newcomers in years, as the junior broke the Riverview interception record with nine last year, and has already earned five scholarship offers including one from FSU and one from Pittsburgh.
Schedule
Not only will you get to watch a new-look Venice team try to add a third state championship to the trophy case, but the journey to the playoffs will be a fun ride.
Though the Indians’ new district (Venice, Manatee, Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch) isn’t as competitive as past years going against the likes of Braden River and Palmetto, there’s already some trash talk circulating. Under second-year head coach Spencer Hodges, the Sailors look to be on the rise and have added former Pirates running back Brian Battie to the backfield.
While Venice is a massive favorite to waltz through this division, at least Sarasota and Manatee will put up somewhat of a fight along the way (no offense, Mustangs).
Aside from district play, this is one of the most jam-packed schedules in the state as Venice opens with IMG (No. 6 in the nation, according to MaxPreps) and will also host St. Frances Academy (No. 2 in the nation) on Oct. 4.
Other exciting home games include Riverview (Sept. 20), Cocoa (Oct. 18) and a season-ending game to likely decide the district title against Manatee (Oct. 25).
There’s only three more football-free Friday nights before it all starts for real, and it’s definitely time to start dreaming about what’s to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.