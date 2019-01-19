In the week following the Venice football team’s season-ending loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the 7A semifinals, linebacker Nick Giacolone took some time to reflect.
The senior had just wrapped up an action- packed high school football career that saw him elevate to new heights in 2018. After transferring from Charlotte High last spring, Giacolone not only led the Indians in tackling, but was third overall in the state of Florida with 168 total tackles, according to MaxPreps.
With football over and his senior year coming to a close, Giacolone wasn’t satisfied with his time as an Indian athlete ending so soon. He wanted to play for the basketball team, too, but to do so would mean risking injury and sacrificing time that could be spent preparing for college.
“I had a little bit of hesitation at first, but I took a week off after the loss to St. Thomas,” Giacolone said. “I was at home working out a lot, and I was just really bored. In my heart, I knew that I wanted to play basketball.”
Though he’s directed most of his focus and energy toward football, Giacolone is no stranger to the basketball court. Despite being a stout linebacker, the senior played basketball for the Tarpons for three years — albeit in a bench role.
However, this year is already shaping up to be different.
After missing the preseason and the first three games due to football, Giacolone joined the Venice boys basketball team on Dec. 11 for a game against Lakewood Ranch.
Right away, his presence was felt.
“As soon as he came here, the first game we had him was Lakewood Ranch, and our team had a lot more energy,” Indians senior captain Chip Barber said. “He’s a very good leader. He really livened up the team. We needed that. So, him coming to help us has been huge.”
Though Venice lost that game, 74-60, it was a step in the right direction for the Indians (5-11). Though Venice opened its season on a tough losing stretch, the team has turned the corner over the past week, winning a triple-overtime thriller against Braden River before turning around the next day and beating a 10-6 Lemon Bay squad.
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the linebacker- turned-forward has made a drastic difference for a team that was sorely in need of help in the post.
Using the strength and balance he achieved through football, Giacolone has become the top rebounding option for the Indians. And the competitive fire he brings doesn’t hurt, either.
Through 12 games with the Indians, Giacolone is averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game, giving Venice another player who battles down in the paint.
“He brings toughness,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “It’s really what we needed. It’s what we’ve always gotten before with our football players whether it was Jaivon (Heiligh) or even back when Dominic Marino was here. They just bring an element of toughness with them and some leadership qualities that I really like.
“I really like Nick. He’s a good kid who’s gonna do some great stuff down the road. I’m glad he came out.”
At several area schools, it’s common to find football players transitioning to basketball when fall becomes winter, but that isn’t always the case at Venice High.
Giacolone represents the lone Indian to play both football and basketball this year, and the decision to play was one that took some thought.
But for Giacolone, being part of a team one last time in high school was something that he couldn’t pass up.
“I’m glad he’s playing for himself,” Flynn said. “He wasn’t going to play and I talked with him and said, ‘Hey, you don’t want to be 30 years old and wishing you played.’ You only get one shot as a senior to play, and I’m glad he took the opportunity.
“He’s certainly helping us out. I’m so glad we get a chance to spend a couple months with him.”
Along with going to basketball practice and playing in games, Giacolone is keeping himself in shape for the next step in his football journey. He begins his day with a morning workout at Venice High, then spends the day in class, goes to basketball practice, and finishes with one more workout at Planet Fitness.
With offers from New Mexico State, Cornell and Morehead State already in hand, it’s a question of where the linebacker will play at the next level, not if.
Though playing football is undoubtedly in Giacolone’s future, basketball is what he’s focused on for the next month as he savors the end of his time in high school.
“I’m extremely happy with my decision to come out and play basketball,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of new people. I’ve seen them in the hallways, but I never really said anything. Now I know that these are some of the greatest people in the school, and I love being out here competing with them day-in and day-out. It’s really paying off.
“Being out here with all my teammates, I feel like they’re my brothers now. I treat them as family. I know they’d do anything for me, and I’ll do the same for them.”
